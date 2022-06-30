by Pam Loidolt
MONTICELLO Senior Center
I want to mention again that we are co-sponsoring a Riverfest Block Party on Thursday, July 14. Stop by the south side of the community center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a corndog, chips, dessert, and soda. This free event is sponsored by the senior center, community center, city of Monticello, Monticello Times, and Army National Guard. Part of the senior center’s responsibility for the Block Party is to provide cookies and bars. A number of people have already signed up to bring some and if you can do the same, please let us know by calling 763-295-2000.
There is another Riverfest event that the senior center is involved in. People of all ages can go to Ellison Park on Sunday, July 17 to play bingo from 2-4:30 p.m. The cost is $.25 per card per game and the winner of each game is paid $5. If there are multiple winners, the money is split. All money raised goes toward paying the numerous Riverfest expenses. Senior center volunteers run this bingo event and we need your help. Please contact the center if you can volunteer for a 1 hour and 15-minute shift.
We need your help with another event. The senior center will once again host an Over 90’s Party, where we honor people age 90+ in the community. Because of Covid, this will be the first time in three years that we have held this event. I want to make sure I don’t miss inviting someone who may have turned 90 during that time, so please contact me if you know someone who has. This fun event will take place on Monday, July 25 beginning with a noon dinner. Then the special guests will be introduced. People of all ages are invited and we hope many people sign up for this event and help honor our guests. The meal cost for those under age 90 is $5 and there is no charge for people age 90+. The meal includes goulash, vegetable, dinner roll, and dessert.
People of all ages are also welcome to come to a presentation at our center by historian Doug Ohman. Doug has given many presentations here over the years and this one he will be giving on Monday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. is entitled, “Going to Work, the New Deal in Minnesota.” The 1930’s were interesting times in our nation’s history. The creation of economic programs to respond to the Great Depression had just taken place. Explore the legacy footprint that remains from the WPA, PWA, CCC, NYA, and the VCC in Minnesota. Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
You can also let us know if you plan to attend another historical presentation at our center. David Jones will present a program called, “Mount Rushmore: Carving of an Icon” on Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m. Today, more than 2 million people each year visit Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Fourteen years, four hundred workers, 450,000 tons of rock, and nearly one million dollars led to the carving of this icon. The story is even more interesting, and we hope to see you on the 21st.
The senior center Book Club definitely reads some interesting books. The group will meet next on Wednesday, July 13 at 9:30 a.m. They will be discussing, “City of Thieves” by David Benioff. Book Club participants will also be able to pick up the next book they will be reading. You can call me at 763-295-2000 if you have any questions.
If you are a caregiver who would like to talk to someone who understands, you can call Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028. You can also email her at b.allard@seniorcommunity.org Becky is available for one-on-one caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the center. Please call her to set up a time. If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options.
Becky also facilitates the senior center Caregiver Support Group on the second Thursday of each month. If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out this group that will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 14. By attending, you will receive specialized support and education. Please call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend.
Please call the center if you want to ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, July 11. The bus will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 3:45 p.m. There is an $20 bus ride charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. Please sign up ASAP if you wish to go.
Let us know if you wish to play in the monthly senior center 500 tournament that is scheduled for Wednesday, July 13 at 1 p.m. All senior center tournaments are open to people age 55+ and have a $2 entry fee. All money collected is paid to the winners and people must sign up at least one day in advance. The last cribbage tournament winner was Gordy Ramerth, with Marv Kuechle coming in second place, and Alice Kantor third. Deb Ende was the winner of last week’s euchre tournament. Ed Lewis came in second place and Paul Klein third.
The senior center will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. I hope you have a fun holiday weekend.
Activities the week of July 1-8:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Mon. – senior center closed
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. Tech support; 9 a.m. foot clinic (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Coping and Resilience presentation; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500, Ice Cream Sundaes/Bingo
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver One on One, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of June 27:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. - teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – sausage calzone, lettuce salad
Thurs. – sloppy jo, pasta salad, chips, pickle
Fri. – ½ chicken ranch wrap, chicken wild rice soup, chips, pickle
