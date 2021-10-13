Section soccer tournaments are underway with several sections hosting quarterfinal matches Oct. 12. Semifinals are set for Oct. 14 and the finals are set for Oct. 19.
Girls soccer
Section 3AA
Top seeded Holy Angels (16-0) shutout No. 8 Richfield 5-0 in a rematch of the Sept. 28 contest which was won by the Stars 9-0.
Richfield ends the season with a 6-9-0 record as they went without a goal in the final two matches, a pair of 5-0 losses to St. Paul Academy then Holy Angels after outscoring Fridley, Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis Roosevelt by a combined 24-4 in three wins.
Second-seeded Kennedy enjoyed hosting a section match on Tuesday in a 2-0 win over seventh-seeded South St. Paul.
Cameran Renneke scored both goals for the Eagles while goalkeeper Brianna Dotter posted her third shutout in four matches.
Quarterfinals
Oct. 12
No. 1 Holy Angels def. No. 8 Richfield 5-0
No. 4 Two Rivers def. No. 5 St. Paul Highland Park 3-0
No. 2 Kennedy def. No. 7 South St. Paul 2-0
No. 3 Visitation def. No. 6 Simley 2-1
Semifinals
Thursday, Oct. 14
No. 4 Two Rivers at No. 1 Holy Angels, 7:30 p.m. StarDome
No. 3 Visitation at No. 2 Kennedy, 4 p.m. Kennedy turf field
Final
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Semifinal winners at Two Rivers 5 p.m.
Section 3AAA
Behind a pair of first-half goals from senior Abby Longhenry, Jefferson scored a 2-0 upset at Park of Cottage Grove in the Section 3AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12.
Longhenry nearly scored in the opening 30 seconds off a feed from classmate Haley Zosel but had to wait until the 34th minute for the breakthrough goal. One minute later she made it 2-0 for the fifth-seeded Jaguars as her shot went between the legs of the Wolfpack goalkeeper.
Park secured homefield advantage as the fourth seed.
Jefferson advances to face top-seeded Rosemount at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Irish Stadium.
Quarterfinals
Oct. 12
No. 1 Rosemount def. No. 8 Hastings, 7-0
No. 5 Jefferson def. No. 4 Park of Cottage Grove, 2-0
No. 3 Eagan def. No. 6 Burnsville 8-0
Semifinals
No. 2 Eastview def. No. 7 Apple Valley 4-0
Oct. 14
Jefferson at Rosemount, 4:30 p.m.
Eastview at Eagan, 4:30 p.m.
Finals
Oct. 19
Semifinal winners at Eagan, 7:15 p.m.
Section 6AAA
Quarterfinals
Oct. 14
No. 8 Cooper at No. 1 Hopkins, 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Southwest at No. 4 St. Louis Park 5 p.m.
No. 6 South at No. 3 Washburn 5 p.m.
No. 7 Armstrong at No. 2 Wayzata 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 16
Winners play at 1 p.m. at high seed
Finals
Oct. 19
Semifinal winners play at high seed 5 p.m.
Section 5AA
Quarterfinals
Oct. 14
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s, bye
No. 7 Roosevelt at No. 2 Orono
No. 6 Mound Westonka at No. 3 Blake
No. 5 DeLaSalle at No. 4 Delano
Semifinals
Oct. 16
BSM hosts Blake/Mound Westonka winner at 5 p.m.
Delano/DLS winner vs. Orono/Roosevelt winner at high seed, time TBD
Final
Oct. 19, time TBD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.