Section soccer tournaments are underway with several sections hosting quarterfinal matches Oct. 12. Semifinals are set for Oct. 14 and the finals are set for Oct. 19.

Girls soccer

Section 3AA

Top seeded Holy Angels (16-0) shutout No. 8 Richfield 5-0 in a rematch of the Sept. 28 contest which was won by the Stars 9-0.

Holy Angels, Richfield
Buy Now

Holy Angels' Ella Clow, left, leaps to connect with the ball during the Sept. 28 Senior Night at StarDome.

Richfield ends the season with a 6-9-0 record as they went without a goal in the final two matches, a pair of 5-0 losses to St. Paul Academy then Holy Angels after outscoring Fridley, Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis Roosevelt by a combined 24-4 in three wins.

Second-seeded Kennedy enjoyed hosting a section match on Tuesday in a 2-0 win over seventh-seeded South St. Paul. 

Cameran Renneke scored both goals for the Eagles while goalkeeper Brianna Dotter posted her third shutout in four matches.

Brianna Dotter
Buy Now

Kennedy goalkeeper Brianna Dotter, right, stepped up to make a save against Jefferson during the Oct. 7 contest. 

Quarterfinals

Oct. 12

No. 1 Holy Angels def. No. 8 Richfield 5-0

No. 4 Two Rivers def. No. 5 St. Paul Highland Park 3-0

No. 2 Kennedy def. No. 7 South St. Paul 2-0

No. 3 Visitation def. No. 6 Simley 2-1 

Semifinals 

Thursday, Oct. 14

No. 4 Two Rivers at No. 1 Holy Angels, 7:30 p.m. StarDome

No. 3 Visitation at No. 2 Kennedy, 4 p.m. Kennedy turf field

Final 

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Semifinal winners at Two Rivers 5 p.m.

 

Section 3AAA

Behind a pair of first-half goals from senior Abby Longhenry, Jefferson scored a 2-0 upset at Park of Cottage Grove in the Section 3AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12.

Jolie Gunn

Jefferson's Jolie Gunn, left, knocks the ball away from Kennedy's Cameran Renneke during their Oct. 7 contest. Both teams opened section play with a win Oct. 12.

Longhenry nearly scored in the opening 30 seconds off a feed from classmate Haley Zosel but had to wait until the 34th minute for the breakthrough goal. One minute later she made it 2-0 for the fifth-seeded Jaguars as her shot went between the legs of the Wolfpack goalkeeper.

Park secured homefield advantage as the fourth seed.

Jefferson advances to face top-seeded Rosemount at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Irish Stadium. 

Quarterfinals

Oct. 12

No. 1 Rosemount def. No. 8 Hastings, 7-0

No. 5 Jefferson def. No. 4 Park of Cottage Grove, 2-0

No. 3 Eagan def. No. 6 Burnsville 8-0

Semifinals

No. 2 Eastview def. No. 7 Apple Valley 4-0

Oct. 14

Jefferson at Rosemount, 4:30 p.m.

Eastview at Eagan, 4:30 p.m.

Finals

Oct. 19

Semifinal winners at Eagan, 7:15 p.m.

 

Section 6AAA

Quarterfinals

Oct. 14

No. 8 Cooper at No. 1 Hopkins, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Southwest at No. 4 St. Louis Park 5 p.m.

No. 6 South at No. 3 Washburn 5 p.m.

No. 7 Armstrong at No. 2 Wayzata 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 16

Winners play at 1 p.m. at high seed

Finals

Oct. 19

Semifinal winners play at high seed 5 p.m. 

 

Section 5AA

Quarterfinals

Oct. 14

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s, bye

No. 7 Roosevelt at No. 2 Orono

No. 6 Mound Westonka at No. 3 Blake

No. 5 DeLaSalle at No. 4 Delano

Semifinals

Oct. 16

BSM hosts Blake/Mound Westonka winner at 5 p.m.

Delano/DLS winner vs. Orono/Roosevelt winner at high seed, time TBD

Final

Oct. 19, time TBD

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments