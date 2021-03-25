The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team earned the No. 1 seed for the Section 4A Tournament by defeating all of the other top teams, but they still had to go through Heritage Christian Academy a second time, the team that had ended their season the previous year. Down 9-2 through 5 minutes of play, it looked as if the Eagles still had the Crusaders number and might end another promising year. Yet the Crusaders rallied, scoring 36 points over the next 12 minutes to double-up the Eagles in the final 2/3 of the first half, earning a 38-26 halftime lead on the way to an 80-55 win.
While it seemed like there was a lid on the rim for the first 6 minutes, it looked like Mayer Lutheran could not miss in the final 30 minutes of play. Four Crusaders were in double figures – Emma Lade (25), Morgan Chmielewski (21), Lilly Wachholz (12), Madeline Guetzkow (11) – while Stella Maass, Rylee Noerenberg and Julia Carns had big roles on the defensive end.
The win gives the Crusaders a section championship to go with their conference title, qualifying them for the state tournament that is scheduled for early next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.