Monticello could be home to a new drive-up coffee shop in the near future.
Wayzata-based Java Mates, LLC has proposed bringing a Scooters Coffee to Monticello. It would be located west of Highway 25, on land between KFC and Pancho Villa Restaurant.
Scooters Coffee not only carries coffee drinks, but fruit smoothies, power drinks, and a breakfast menu that features made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls, according to the Scooters company website.
Scooters is a Nebraska-based drive-up coffee chain that now has 12 stores in Minnesota- including on Division Street in St. Cloud. A Scooters is also in the process of being built in Sartell. There are now more than 400 Scooters Coffees located nationwide.
The Monticello Scooters would be the first store built by franchisee Java Mates, LLC, according to company representatives Kyle Wermerskirchen and Brent Scheil.
Java Mates earlier this summer met before a joint meeting of the Monticello City Council and Monticello Planning Commission where the company participated in a design review for its coffee shop.
According to a concept planning submitted to the City in June, the project consists of constructing the drive-though coffee shop on a parcel it would share with Pancho Villa.
The coffee shop would be east of the Mexican restaurant and establish a drive-through lane that would loop through the existing parking lot of Pancho Villa, according to a report from the city’s planning consultant, Northwest Associated Consultants, Inc. A two-lane drive-through order system would be constructed south of Pancho Villa and a drive-through pick-up lane leading to the service window. Scooters customers going north on Highway 25 would exit onto Seventh Street as customers of Pancho Villa and KFC do currently. Southbound Highway 25 customers would use the existing egress.
City staff noted that Cub Foods has expressed concerns about the number of vehicles in the drive-through lane and how the development might affect the store’s delivery zone on the east side of the Cub Foods building.
It has also been noted than Pancho Villa and Scooters would share garbage dumpster facilities if the coffee shop is built.
During the joint city council-planning City Council member Charlotte Gabler inquired about a time frame for Scooters construction.
Java Mates’ Brent Scheil replied that Java Mates would ideally like to begin the process this Fall.
