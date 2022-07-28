Monticello could be home to a new drive-up coffee shop in the near future.

Wayzata-based Java Mates, LLC  has proposed bringing a Scooters Coffee to Monticello. It would be located west of Highway 25, on land between KFC and Pancho Villa Restaurant. 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

