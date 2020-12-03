Even in a crowd of huge Eden Prairie High football players, it’s hard not to notice Forrest Scheel.
In the season opener for the Eagles, a 34-7 victory at Minnetonka, one Skipper fan remarked, “He’s bigger than anyone on the Vikings.”
If Scheel were just big that would be one thing, but the 6-foot-7, 300-pound senior has the skill and determination to go along with his size.
“We have the best pair of offensive tackles in the state with Forrest and Sam Henry,” Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant said. Henry is super-sized also at 6-6 and 270 pounds.
For one game early in the season, Grant put both of his big guys on the same side of the line for a few plays. He might have decided that was overkill, and it never happened again.
Looking back on his Eden Prairie football career, Scheel said, “I moved here from Big Lake when I was going into eighth grade. In Big Lake all the kids cared about football, but in Eden Prairie it is more important. Everyone works for the success of the group.”
In Scheel’s junior year, Eden Prairie had an off-year, finishing 7-3 overall and bowing to Rosemount by a point in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. “After losing that game, we were determined to win state this year,” Scheel said. There was no State Tournament for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Eagles had to win in the rankings. Both MaxPreps and QRF gave Eden Prairie the No. 1 state ranking after the Eagles defeated Prior Lake 21-7 for the section championship.
“It is an honor to play with my teammates,” Scheel said. “All of us understand our roles and execute. Our offensive line was a great team unit.”
Scheel said one of his goals prior to training camp this fall was to suit up as a 300-pounder. When he made that weight, coach Grant couldn’t stop smiling.
“I played at 280 last season,” Scheel said. “I did a lot in the weight room and got bigger.”
In anticipation of playing college football next season, Scheel is lifting three days a week and also doing some other training. “It isn’t about how much I bench press or squat, it’s about always improving,” Scheel said.
Eden Prairie’s star tackle isn’t sure where he will go to school next year. It could be a four-year school, a junior college or a prep school.
“I want to go as far as a I can in football,” he added.
Does that include the NFL? “Yes,” Scheel said.
Coach Grant said, “ Forrest is a good one. He and Sam Henry both played some for us as sophomores, along with our running back, Johnny Hartle.”
Three-year varsity players are rare in the Eagles’ program, but when a coach sees players as big and strong as Scheel and Henry, it’s an easy decision to promote then as sophomores. As seniors, they knew what was expected, and then went out and did it.
“We’re lucky to have kids like Forrest and Sam,” Eagle assistant coach Dick Gaughran said. “They worked hard and improved every year. Both of them have a good future.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.