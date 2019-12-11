The Monticello Public Library hosted its annual Santa Saturday on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the local branch of the Great River Regional Library. In the photo above, 3-week-old Jack and his big brother Nolan, 2 1/2, visit with Santa during the 2-hour event. Visitors also got to enjoy cookies, candy treats, coloring sheets and other fun activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.