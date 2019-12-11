Santa at the Monticello Library
Buy Now
Jeffrey Hage

The Monticello Public Library hosted its annual Santa Saturday on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the local branch of the Great River Regional Library. In the photo above, 3-week-old Jack and his big brother Nolan, 2 1/2, visit with Santa during the 2-hour event. Visitors also got to enjoy cookies, candy treats, coloring sheets and other fun activities.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments