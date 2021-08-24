Sam Stiele recently announced his candidacy for the mayor of Hopkins.
“I didn’t see a mayoral candidate that represented me,” Stiele said in a statement. “We need someone who knows this town inside and out. Hopkins needs a leader who believes that progress is a balancing act, one who offers open communication. I will create an approachable government whose mission is to serve Hopkins and mentor future leaders.”
The Stiele family has been a mainstay in Hopkins across four generations. Stiele’s first job was sweeping the body shop floors alongside his father, uncles, siblings and cousins.
“I am so proud of this community and grateful to raise my kids here,” Stiele said. “I can’t think of a more humbling way to give back than to serve as mayor in this time of rapid growth and change for Hopkins.”
Stiele is a two-term president of Hopkins Rotary Club. He currently serves as the chair of the Hopkins Planning and Zoning Commission. He started his civic journey by attending the Hopkins Citizen’s Academy. “There is not a better, more hands-on, engrossing way to understand the dynamics required to run a city, than to attend the Academy,” Stiele said.
Stiele feels it is important to show up in the community in order to lead. According to Stiele, a mayor needs to understand the community’s clubs, participate in events, volunteer in the community and patronize local businesses. He said he understands that local government requires a servant mentality and that you should always leave something better than you have found it.
We need to bring back more balance, while increasing transparency to bring more people into the process, Stiele said in a statement, adding “How do you educate the next generation of civic leaders if you aren’t communicating with them?”
According to Stiele, his family has passed down an important value to each generation, “you must give before you receive.” His father, Ed Stiele, was the Raspberry Festival’s 50th anniversary grand marshal, while Stiele has volunteered on JCI committees, the Hopkins Historical Society, the Elks and joined a local bowling league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.