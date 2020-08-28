Stillwater Area High School choir director Katelyn Larson has been named the 2020 Minnesota Young Choral Director of the Year. This prestigious award is given by the Minnesota Chapter of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) to a director with 10 years or less of experience. She is one of just six female choir directors honored in the past 22 years.
Larson directs the advanced and developing treble choirs at SAHS, teaches an extracurricular 9th-10th grade chamber ensemble, and serves as the vocal director for the spring musical.
