Joe Klecker’s father, Barney Klecker, has the United States second-fastest time for the 50-mile ultramarathon in 4:51.25 while his mother, Janis Klecker, competed in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain, in the marathon and won two U.S. marathon national championships.
Both were accomplished, collegiate runners.
Three siblings also run in college including Mary at Augsburg, John at Augustana and Sarah at Minnesota and Elizabeth (Bit) at Minnesota. James plays football at St. Thomas.
Barney held the longest U.S. running record, the 50-mile ultramarathon (4:51:25) set Oct. 5, 1980, in Chicago. Jim Walmsley set a new U.S. and world record of 4:50:07 on May 4 as Joe and Barney watched from their respective spots in Minnesota and Colorado.
Walmsley’s record came as part of an eight-runner Hoka-sponsored 100K ultra along the American River in Sacramento, California. The race was part of the launch of a new shoe for Hoka, the Carbon X.
Barney is a highly successful and decorated runner who won the City of Lakes Marathon/Twin Cities Marathon (1977, 1979), Grandma’s Marathon (1978) and won the first two runs of the Tallahassee Ultradistance Classic (1982, 1983).
Joe is one of six of the couple’s children and wasn’t alive to see his dad during his running career. “But I’d have people come up to me in high school saying something about my parents,” he said knowing all about the family connections to the sport growing up.
As for his dad’s record, Joe said the two watched the race unfold from their respective screens. “He was happy to see his record broken,” Joe said.
As for after college, Joe wants to take it one step at a time, literally with the indoor and outdoor track seasons remaining before turning his attention to post-college opportunities. “I always like to have a plan.”
Perhaps one of those post-grad plans is to give the 50-mile record a shot to return it to the Klecker family at some point.
