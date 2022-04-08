ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, April 11 — Diced chicken with gravy or sausage gravy, mashed potatoes, roll with butter, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, April 12 — Taco in a bag, homemade chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 13 — Brats with bun or barbecue chicken with bun, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 14 — Pizza hot dish or cheeseburger hot dish, garlic breadstick, California blend, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 15 — No school.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, April 11 — Diced chicken with gravy over mashed potatoes or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, April 12 — Taco in a bag or sandwich, Spanish rice, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 13 — Brats with bun or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 14 —Macaroni and cheese with garlic breadstick or sandwich, California blend, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 15 — No school.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

