Royalton quarterback Drew Yourczek came out firing early in the game and got the ball rolling for the Royals offensively, Oct. 15.
The Royals finished off the Rockets with a final score of 20-6 in favor of the boys in Vegas gold and maroon.
Leading off the scoring for Royalton was Gabe Gorecki, who caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Yourczek to give the Royals the early 6-0 advantage.
During the Royals second possession of the game, Yourczek looked as if he were dead to rights coming out on a pass attempt.
Rockford had three or four defenders in Yourczek’s face, prepared to swallow him up for a sack.
Yourczek miraculously was able to avoid the sack, escape the pocket, and scurry out of the initial interior line pressure away from the Rockford grabbing defenders.
Yourczek bounced out of the collapsing pocket like Eli Manning in Super Bowl XLII, and subsequently unloaded a long elevated 32-yard pass up to running back Zach Ellerbusch.
With Yourczek scrambling, Ellerbusch became wide open down field. Yourczek recognized him open along the left side of the sideline and hit him in stride for the long catch and run.
Following that, Yourczek ran for 36 yards near the Royalton sideline, bringing the Royals closer to the end zone.
Yourczek added a three yard touchdown run while in the redzone to put the Royals up by two touchdowns.
Near the end of the first half, Royals guard Blake Wanhala took down the Rockford quarterback who was in panic mode while in the pocket.
Wanhala looked as if he was also being held on the play and was still able to break free and get a sack deep in the backfield.
Many instances Rockford seemed to be getting away with holding on the interior line play at the line of scrimmage.
The Royalton coaching staff was up in arms with some of the missed calls by the referees and officials.
The Royals overcame the lack of penalty flags on the Rockets and played a more physical style of play, with more blitzes and more linebackers stacking the line.
The defensive play of the Royals was stellar all night long, and held the Rockets to only 118 total yards on 59 plays with 137 coming from the pass and -19 coming from the run.
Royalton burst out for 274 total yards from scrimmage on just 62 offensive plays. The Royals picked up 84 passing yards and 191 rushing yards accumulatively in the ball game.
Royalton will wait to see who its next opponent will be for the week of Oct. 24.
