The Royalton-Upsala wrestling team won the Section 7A team title Saturday, Feb. 15 to advance to the Class A State Meet, Thursday.
RU beat Crosby-Ironton in the quarterfinals, Holdingford in the semis and Aitkin, 39-27, in the finals to win the title.
For full coverage of the tournament check back here later this week, or in the paper copy of the Record.
