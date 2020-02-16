Royals Section Champs

The Royalton-Upsala wrestling team won the Section 7A team title Saturday, Feb. 15 to advance to the Class A State Meet, Thursday.

RU beat Crosby-Ironton in the quarterfinals, Holdingford in the semis and Aitkin, 39-27, in the finals to win the title.

For full coverage of the tournament check back here later this week, or in the paper copy of the Record.

