A controversial goal in the first period stopped the Royals in their second game of the Gold Division of the inaugural Herb Brooks Holiday Classic.
Rogers (9-5-2, 4-5-1) lost 5-2 to Andover (17-0-0, 10-0-0) at National Sports Center in Blaine Tuesday, Dec. 31. It was the second time this season that the Royals had lost to the Huskies this season, losing 5-1 on Dec. 10 at Rogers Activity Center in Rogers.
Head coach Joel Wesloh said senior goaltender Haley Hartlage couldn’t play her position while trying to make a save on the game-opening goal scored by junior forward Gabby Krause.
“It made us angry, which isn’t always a bad thing,” Wesloh said. “I wish that we didn’t have to give up a goal to get angry, but she [Hartlage] was absolutely interfered with. We watched it on film. She’s played so great. It’s disappointing that something like that goes in on her. We answered back right away, but [Andover is] really good. We’ve got to play perfect to stay with them. You make a couple mistakes, they’re going to capitalize. That’s what happened.”
Krause’s goal at 3:11 of the first gave Andover the lead. Rogers sophomore forward Paige Vreeman answered with her 11th goal of the season at 6:04. But Andover responded. Junior defender Madison Kaiser beat Hartlage for her 13th goal of the season. It turned out to be the winner, as the Huskies would score three more goals in the second. Senior forward Avery Farrell’s seventh of the season at 3:53 of the third gave the Royals hope, but it wasn’t enough.
BLAKE
Blake, winners of four of the past seven Class 2A titles, most recently in 2017, fell behind in the second period against Rogers and couldn’t recover.
The Royals won 5-3 over the Bears (10-3-1, 3-0-0) behind a pair of second-period goals by Emma Rooks on Monday, Dec. 30.
Wesloh said it felt great to beat one of the top teams in Class 2A.
“We’ve always felt that we can skate with anybody,” he said. “We just weren’t always sure that we could score with anybody. Today, we found the back of the net. I’m proud of the team effort and being able to have a little resilience and come through like that.”
Rooks’ wrist shot 48 seconds into the game beat Bears sophomore goaltender Molly Hagg. It was Rooks’ ninth goal of the season.
Anna Scherling extended the Royals’ lead to 2-0 with her first goal of the season at 6:40 of the second period before Rooks gave Rogers a 3-0 lead at 11:05 of the second period.
After the Bears scored twice to cut the lead to 3-2 early in the third, junior forward Abigail Patin made it 4-2 at 4:03 of the third, deflecting a shot by senior forward Allison Hatcher past Haag. It was Patin’s third goal of the season.
“We were very excited,” Patin said. “It shows that we can play and skate with just about any team in the state.”
Offensive Player of the Game — Rooks scored twice for her second multi-goal game of the season. She also scored twice against Elk River on Dec. 19.
Defensive Player of the Game — Hartlage made 32 saves for her eighth win of the season.
What’s next — Rogers was scheduled to face Alexandria (7-4-3, 3-1-1) at Rogers Ice Arena on Jan. 9. The Royals lost 4-3 in overtime to the Cardinals on Jan. 12, 2018. Former Rogers forward Samantha Scherling scored a hat trick in the loss.
“We worked really hard to get to this spot,” Vreeman said. “Playing these teams are just going to keep us getting better and better to playing better competition in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.