The Rockford City Council, Dec. 23, accepted donations received by the city during 2019 — including $30,000 from an anonymous donor.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
DONATIONS
The City Council passed a resolution that listed donors, amounts and how donors wanted the money to be used. The council accepted an $8,000 donation from the Hanover Athletic Association for Riverside Park playground equipment, a $341 donation from the Rockford Fire Department Relief Association for Rocktoberfest and a $985 donation from the Rockford Area Historical Society for Rocktoberfest. Rockford utility customers rounded up their utility bills to a grand total of $5,650 to be used for parks and trails.
The council also accepted a $30,000 donation from an anonymous donor who said the money should go towards Rocktoberfest or where needed.
AUTO SALES BUSINESS
Turning to planning issues, the City Council approved a conditional use permit allowing auto sales at 9000 Walnut Street. Tu Bi Tu LLC requested the CUP for property sitting north of Walnut Street and west of Electric Drive.
City Planning Consultant Daniel Licht, of The Planning Company, described the Tu Bi Tu proposal. The company plans to convert a vacant 6,800-square-foot office building to several uses. The first floor would be used for auto sales involving outdoor display. The lower level would be used for a mediation office and a plumbing contractor business.
The CUP has conditions attached. The area of the parking lot that would be used for vehicles for sale is limited to 12 vehicles or fewer. Vehicles offered for sale are limited to motor cycles, passenger cars, trucks and four tire, single unit vehicles that are in a condition to be safely operated on city streets.
BUDGETS FOR SPECIAL AND ENTERPRISE FUNDS
Turning to financial matters, the City Council approved 2020 budgets for Rockford’s enterprise funds and special funds.
The enterprise funds consist of the water fund, water access charge fund, sewer fund and sewer access charge fund. City Administrator Dan Madsen said Rockford would not increase its base fees for water and utilities.
The water and WAC fund budgets anticipate $739,079 in revenues and $588,491 in expenses. The wastewater and SAC fund budgets anticipate $771,055 in revenues and $736,474 in expenses. Net revenues from each fund will be available for future capital improvement and infrastructure projects, Madsen said.
The special revenue funds include money from specific sources that is spent for specified purposes. Rockford’s special revenue funds are the Federal Department of Trade and Development, Economic Development Authority, lawful gambling contributions, Rockford Mall and Rockford Fire Department.
The capital projects funds include streets capital improvements, transportation signal, event center, general equipment and park dedication.
CITY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES
Continuing with financial matters, the City Council approved 2020 pay increases for city employees averaging 3.5%.
FIRE DEPARTMENT ROSTER
Turning to other business, the City Council approved the list of members of the Rockford Fire Department, which serves the city of Rockford, Rockford Township and the city of Greenfield.
The roster includes Jacob Annis, David Angell, Mike Beyer, Mike Bilbe, Adam Boeddeker, Nathan Buoy, Patrick Christensen, April Fornoff, Greg Hajny II, Chase Holley, Anthony LaFond, Domanick Lark, Rob Martin, Richard Mendez, Kristofer Menth, Justin Mielke, Brad Miller, Jacob Moser, Tyler Neibert, Chase Payton, Nick Qualle, Alex Randall, Ben Sanderson, Randy Schwitters, Brian Thoennes and Jess Vraspir.
Four reserve members are mentioned on the list. They are Justin Cook, Nathan Derksen, Anthony LaFond and Tom Stevens.
CHARITABLE GAMBLING PERMIT
In other business, the City Council approved a request from the Delano Youth Baseball and Softball Association for a permit to hold a 50/ 50 raffle and purse bingo Saturday, Feb. 1, at Clays Restaurant, 8900 Walnut St., Suite 500. Proceeds would benefit the association’s Cooperstown 12 U Team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.