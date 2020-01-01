Bob Bergh, 72, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Onamia, MN died in his home on Friday December 13, 2019. Robert Jon Bergh Sr (Bob) was born on February 25, 1947, in Little Fork, MN. He married Dorothy Sufka and they had two sons together – Bobby and Gordy. He always took the time to say I love you and let them know how proud he was of them. Bob was an inventor and entrepreneur. He formed Mille Lacs Sewer Service, Ottertail Sewer and Water Service, On-Site Specialty Co., and Drivers on Call. He was an electrician, welder, and plumber. Big Bob noticed people and recognized their needs. He had a big heart and was never too busy to lend a helping hand. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Rosalie Bergh and his brother, Alan Bergh. He is survived by his sons, Robert (Kristina) Bergh of Maple Grove, MN, Gordon (Amy) Bergh of West Fargo, ND, and their mother Dorothy Bergh of Maple Grove,MN; siblings, David Bergh of St Cloud, MN, Betty (Joe) Nohner of Onamia, MN, Rick (Rhonda) Bergh of Talent, OR, Ginnie Edden of St Cloud, MN, and three grandchildren. Family will be holding a private memorial. Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.