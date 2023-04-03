At the March 21 City Council meeting, Robbinsdale Councilmember Aaron Wagner introduced a resolution to support the state and federal legislation surrounding universal healthcare.
Wagner said although the resolution “seems broad,” he argues it would benefit both the city as an employer who has to pay for healthcare costs as well as the people in the city who pay steep medical bills. Some families do not have insurance or are underinsured. Wagner said he believes “everybody should deserve access to public healthcare and to free healthcare.”
Councilmembers Sheila Webb and Mia Parisian vocally supported the resolution as they could picture people in the area whose lives would be improved if they didn’t have to worry about healthcare costs.
“Yeah, quit doing this stupid method and let’s get with the program that the other 34 industrialized countries use,” Mayor Bill Blonigan said. “I can enthusiastically vote for this one.”
But it wasn’t unanimous.
Councilmember Regan Murphy voted against the resolution, saying he’d rather use council time and energy to focus on more local issues that will impact the denizens of Robbinsdale more directly.
“I’m not gonna support this one,” Murphy said, “I just don’t agree with the use of resolutions in this way. One could argue that any state law or legislation could affect Robbinsdale. ... I would like to focus our energy on what we can control.”
The Robbinsdale resolution was passed 4-1. It “affirms that healthcare is a basic human need, which must be guaranteed to all Minnesotans and U.S. residents through a well-designed and efficient public health finance system that guarantees health coverage to all individuals regardless of employment (or citizenship) status.” With specific reference to legislation being considered, “the City or Robbinsdale endorses the Minnesota Health Plan and the federal Medicare for All Act.”
