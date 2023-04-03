P206NW_ropublichealth_1.JPG

Robbinsdale City Council discusses public health on a state or national level.

 Video Still

At the March 21 City Council meeting, Robbinsdale Councilmember Aaron Wagner introduced a resolution to support the state and federal legislation surrounding universal healthcare.

Wagner said although the resolution “seems broad,” he argues it would benefit both the city as an employer who has to pay for healthcare costs as well as the people in the city who pay steep medical bills. Some families do not have insurance or are underinsured. Wagner said he believes “everybody should deserve access to public healthcare and to free healthcare.”

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments