National Signing Day came and went this year with a little different of a feel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Minnesota schools still held minor ceremonies for seniors signing National Letters of Intent, including Robbinsdale Armstrong which had six athletes make their college choices official.
Seniors Kiya Durant, Libby Mattila, Nikolai Kolesnikov, Ezekiel Clark, Christian Mundt and Maggie McAlister all made their commitments on Nov. 11. Senior Ryley Frye made a commitment a week later on Nov. 17.
Mattila, Frye and Kolesnikov are all headed to NCAA Division I schools to continue their athletic careers.
Mattila, an outside hitter for the Falcons’ volleyball team, is off to St. Thomas University in St. Paul.
The Tommies will begin its first year as a Division I school for the 2021-22 school year after making the move from Division III. St. Thomas will play in the Summit League
Mattila was a captain for the second straight year and was named the best defensive player by her team as a sophomore and junior. She averages 2.8 digs and 3.6 kills per set and was named to the Under Armour All-American watch list in 2020.
Mattila also plays club volleyball for the Minnesota Selects.
“Libby is so competitive and well-rounded that she is a great addition to the foundation of our team,” Tommies’ coach Thanh Pham said in a press release. “Her personality, ball control and love of the game will serve us well.”
Kolesnikov is off to the University of Oklahoma for mens gymnastics, which isn’t a Minnesota State High School League sport right now. Kolesnikov instead played for the club team, Mini Hops Gymnastics in Minneapolis.
In 2017, Kolesnikov finished tied for 31st in the Windy City Invitational in Class AA, and he was fifth in the Region 4 Championships. He also took 47th in Class AA in the Men’s Junior Olympic National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida.
Oklahoma gymnastics is in the Big 12 Conference and has 12 national championships to lead all Sooners’ programs.
Kolesnikov’s father, Kostya, has been an assistant coach for the University of Minnesota for 15 years. His father was also a member of the USSR/Russian Senior National Team from 1991-95 and also was a trainer for Olympic hopefuls in the Soviet Union gymnastics system at the Dynamo Sports Complex in Voronezh, Russia from 1994-96.
Sooners’ coach Mike Williams said he is “excited for Nikolai to see where his gymnastics can take him.”
“He’s a very good student and very committed to the sport of gymnastics,” Williams said in a press release. “He’s excited about the opportunity.”
Frye is off to the University of Texas at El Paso after a very successful career as a setter for Armstrong volleyball. The UTEP Miners are a NCAA Division I program that plays in Conference USA.
Frye has 1,746 assists, 522 digs, 204 kills and 131 aces in the past three varsity seasons for the Falcons.
Three other Armstrong athletes are going to NCAA Division II schools.
Durant, a 6-foot middle hitter for the Falcons’ volleyball squad, is headed to Minnesota State Mankato, which plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Durant, who is No. 32 on the Prepdigs 2021 Minnesota player rankings, was named to the Under Armour All-American watch list for 2020.
Durant has 32 solo blocks and 99 assisted blocks for the past three varsity seasons. She also has 442 kills, 227 digs and 55 aces.
“Durant is a dynamic and slightly under-sized middle blocker from Armstrong high school, but don’t let her size fool you,” coach Corey Phelps said in a press release. “She has the competitiveness and quickness to set herself apart from her peers. She has also had great club experiences that have helped prepare her for the NSIC.”
Clark is also headed to Minnesota State Mankato for mens track and field, and Mundt is off to Northern State University in South Dakota to play baseball for the NCAA Division II squad. The Wolves also play in the NSIC.
Mundt is a 5-foot-11, 220 pound, left-handed pitcher and a first baseman, playing for Northstar 17U Select and the Armstrong High School team. Mundt was on the junior varsity team as a sophomore and was expected to be on the varsity team before the 2020 spring season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Mundt is expected to play for the Falcons’ baseball team next spring.
Clark went to state for the Armstrong boys track and field team in 2019 as a sophomore and ended up taking 13th in the 100-meter dash. Clark’s high school personal records are 10.95 seconds in the 100 and 22.38 seconds in the 200.
The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the pandemic, but Clark was expected to be the top sprinter.
He ran for the Minnesota Flyers club team, as well, and qualified for the New Balance Indoor National Championships with the 4x200 relay and in the 60-meter dash for emerging elite. The New Balance meet was also canceled due to the pandemic.
Clark is expected to be one of the top sprinters for the Falcons for the 2021 spring season.
McAlister is going to play womens soccer at the NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin-Superior, which plays in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
McAlister was a starting defender for the Armstrong varsity girls soccer team this past season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.