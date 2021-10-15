What a difference a year makes.
The scene of the student section running onto the field to celebrate Armstrong football’s 43-0 win over Apple Valley during the homecoming game Oct. 8 at Armstrong High School was one that would not have happened in 2020.
But this year, the stadiums are packed again and the fans were able to celebrate a dominant performance that had four touchdowns in the second quarter and a running clock by the fourth.
Of course, the big reason for the party on the field was the success of the Falcons (5-1 overall), which started a little slow before rumbling off five touchdowns in the final 15 minutes of the first half. Another touchdown was added in the fourth before a field goal closed the offensive output.
“Sputtered out of there a little bit, but we got going and the kids played great,” coach Jack Negen said. “We are pretty skilled obviously at the receiver and quarterback and offensively. I just want us to be consistent, and we are going to have to play a lot of second halves coming up here.
“Hey, I am proud of our kids. We’re getting better every week.”
Both the offensive and defensive lines played well for the most part. Armstrong ended up with 200 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries as a team, and Apple Valley wasn’t able to do much of anything all game.
The offensive line includes juniors Joe Longen, Joey Cronin, Mitchell McDyre and Erik Sutton and freshman Luke Pappas. The defensive line includes seniors Theo Foryah and Ethan Imbach and sophomore Jack Bailey. Junior Jonah Pappas and sophomore Langden College also played on the defensive line late against Apple Valley.
Senior linebacker Devin Jones and sophomore Dayton Franke played up at the line on several plays.
Both lines were the question coming into the year with the inexperience on varsity, and Negen said that there were some struggles early in the year. But last week’s 49-28 win at Chanhassen was when he said they grew up.
“I thought last week when we were playing Chanhassen – they are a really good, physical team so I was a little worried about that one going in,” Negen said. “I think we matched that physicality, and I saw some maturity and some growing up of our line last week. So we’re just going to continue to do that same thing on the defensive side of the ball. We’ve got some experience, but we still are young.”
Against Apple Valley, senior running back Ernest Evans started the scoring with a 47-yard touchdown run with just under three minutes left in the first quarter.
Evans later scored on a 1-yard run early in the second, and junior running back Reggie Carter broke free for a 20-yard touchdown run late in the first half to push the lead to 21-0.
Evans finished with 124 yards on 11 carries, and Carter had 38 yards on 12 carries. Senior running back Lagusta Johnson also had 22 yards on four carries.
The other three touchdowns were all in the passing game with the dynamic group of receivers and sophomore quarterback Jamen Malone having an efficient game.
Malone first connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass with sophomore wide receiver Seth Newbern with just over a minute left in the first half.
Malone added a 13-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Kayden College with just 16 seconds left in the first half to push the lead to 34-0.
The final touchdown came about four minutes into the second half as Malone connected with senior wide receiver Peyton Newbern on a 24-yard touchdown pass.
Malone ended up 13-for-21 for 197 yards, and Peyton Newbern caught five passes for 107 yards. Kayden College had three receptions for 43 yards, and junior wide receiver Marquan Tucker had two receptions for 25 yards.
Junior Cade Berg was 4-for-6 on extra points, and he also hit a 23-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons came into the game with a Quality Results Formula rating that put them at seventh in Class 5A. This win will only help that rating.
“I thought we were going to be a pretty good football team by the end if we continue to get better,” Negen said. “We still have a ways to go, but yeah, I am excited about the ceiling.”
The next game will be a big test for Armstrong, though, with Chaska coming to town on Oct. 15. Chaska is 6-0 overall and entered week 5 as the fifth-ranked team in Class 5A according to QRF.
And the defensive line will have to slow down a team that has rushed for 210 yards per game.
“We are playing a great team, great program, great coach,” Negen said. “He’s a friend of mine, and they do things right over there. We know it is going to be a battle.”
