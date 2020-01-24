Armstrong boys swimming has just under 20 swimmers on the full roster, and only nine of them are considered true varsity swimmers at the moment.
Coach Jason Smith said it takes about 12 swimmers to get a full lineup, so the Falcons have been trying to move up some JV swimmers to get them varsity experience and to fill the lineup, especially in dual meets.
It worked out well in a Jan. 14 dual against Cooper at Plymouth Middle School, with the Falcons winning 96-87.
The 200- and 400-yard relays were some of the events where JV swimmers were put in the mix. The 400 free relay was scored as an exhibition for the Falcons, giving all the points to Cooper, but the ‘A’ relay of juniors Dustin O’Brien and Jason Zhou, sophomore Solomon Harris and freshman Justin Rowles won the race in 3 minutes, 42.09 seconds.
The ‘B’ relay of junior Elia Lund, sophomore Ian Friske and freshmen Nathaniel Nelson and Nikos Mandravelis finished in 4:08.19, which was third in the race of four teams.
Junior Matthew Johnson, sophomore Henry Kujak, Lund and Friske were the ‘A’ relay in the 200 free relay, finishing second in 1:48.59.
Sophomore Tyreik Rickmyer, freshman Steven Cao, eighth-grader Marshall Johnson and seventh-grader Charlie Kujak finished the race in 2:05.45.
“Throughout the season, we are trying to evaluate and get some of the JV swimmers to swim varsity events, and that is why we were doing that with the 400 free relay,” Smith said. “It’s really fun to see some of those guys making progress toward being a varsity swimmer. Because we definitely need them.”
Besides the numbers limiting what can be done in practice when it comes to pushing each other for faster times, the lack of numbers also hurt varsity swimmers when they have to swim back-to-back events.
Getting more JV swimmers up to speed should help both of those areas.
But another key for the dual against Cooper was to get some swimmers in off events and see the versatility of the team.
O’Brien is usually a freestyle swimmer, and he swam the butterfly against Cooper. He won the event in 1:00.68.
O’Brien also won the 200 free in 2:03.34.
“He is really starting to show his maturity with other strokes, and I am really happy with that as well,” Smith said.
Kujak also swam in an event he normally doesn’t. He was in the 200 medley relay, 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
He swam the breaststroke portion of the medley relay and joined Matthew Johnson, Zhou and Rowles with a second-place finish in 1:52.86.
Kujak was second in the 200 IM in 2:18.4, and he was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.66. Senior Ethan Kunze, who was out of the lineup against Cooper, is the normal breaststroker for the team.
“(Kujak) is a very versatile swimmer, an IM type swimmer, and I wanted to give him an opportunity to swim (the breaststroke),” Smith said.
The 200 IM overall was a top event for Armstrong with Rowles winning the event in 2:13.66, Kujak coming in second and Nelson taking third in 2:22.88.
“It showed some of our versatility with three of our (underclassmen), which are pretty much utility men that can swim in whatever event you put them in,” Smith said. “I think this is the first time we had them all in the same event, and it worked out pretty well for us.”
Overall, the Falcons had some personal bests and season best against Cooper, and endurance was a key for Smith.
The schedule wasn’t kind to boys swimmers this year with the first week of practice falling on Thanksgiving, and December has an even longer holiday break. That’s what makes the times against Cooper look even better, Smith said.
Eighth-grader Will Francis won the diving competition with 223.7 points, and freshman Ben Scholtz (149.75) and sophomore Graham Stepan (143) were second and third.
Zhou won the 500 free in 5:27.15, and Mandravelis was second in 5:43.96. Rowles won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.44, and Nelson was second in 1:03.03.
Matthew Johnson finished second in the 50 free in 24.78 and was second in the 100 free in 57.05. Mandravelis added a third-place in the 200 free in 2:09.6, and Zhou was third in the 100 fly in 1:03.54.
