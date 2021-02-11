Armstrong boys basketball is 5-2 overall with the only two losses coming against ranked teams, but the Falcons nearly earned a signature victory Feb. 2 with a close game against top-ranked Champlin Park in a 64-59 loss.
“We keep playing no matter what happens in the game, so we’ve shown some toughness against some good teams,” coach Jon Bryant said.
Armstrong never led in the game and trailed by as much as 20 points in the second half, but the Falcons kept cutting into the Rebels’ lead.
Champlin Park still led by 12, 54-42, with about five minutes to go, but Armstrong went on a 14-2 run that tied the game at 56-56.
Senior guard/forward Cade Kuempel made a basket inside on a pass by junior guard Jamez Garner, and senior forward Dylan Inniger had a block on the other end of the floor. Inniger later drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 54-47, and Garner got him the ball again on an inbounds pass for another 3-pointer.
Now down 54-50, Garner scored in the paint, and senior guard D’Sean Larkins scored to tie the game at 54-54.
Kuempel later missed an open layup that would have given the Falcons the first lead of the game, and the Rebels went back up by two before Garner scored again to make it 56-56.
“We were disappointed that we didn’t close it out,” Bryant said. “We had a chance, a number of opportunities at the very end of the game, to win it, and we just weren’t able to get it done.”
Champlin Park would go 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final 1 minute, 18 seconds, and Armstrong missed the front end of a 1-and-1 twice.
Inniger did hit a 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds to go to cut the deficit to 62-59, but senior forward Francis Nwaokorie hit two free throws on the other end to clinch the game for the Rebels.
“For a lot of our guys, that was the first time that we had been in a game like that against a really good team this year,” Bryant said. “We only have three guys back from last year that have any experience at the varsity level, so sometimes it takes a couple instances when you are in those games before you can learn how to win them.”
Bryant said the Falcons have played good basketball, but there are things both on offense and defense that can be cleaned up, especially for a tough stretch of games coming up in the next few weeks – including two games against Park Center and games against Maple Grove, Spring Lake Park and Osseo.
“If we can take care of those things, I think we will be in these games and have a chance to win them,” Bryant said.
Some of the items include moving the basketball better on offense and being in the right positions defensively, especially when the Falcons get a little tired.
“So going back to the video and taking a look at a few of those past games and trying to fix some of those things are going to be important for us,” Bryant said.
That goes hand-in-hand with some of the strengths of the team with shooters that can make outside shots and playmakers that can create chances inside or drive into the paint to get some of the shooters open on the outside.
Bryant said that there are individual pieces on the team with different roles for each player that needs to be used in unison for the best result.
“We have certain guys that are very good at getting into the lane and creating, and we have to make sure that when the help comes, they hit our shooters,” Bryant said. “And we have shooters that need to move the ball and get it into the hands of the playmakers and move the ball as much as they can to get open to make shots.”
Defensively, Bryant said there is more of a high pace, up-tempo style this season. The Falcons are pressing and pressuring the ball more.
That means that rotating players in-and-out is also important for future success, he said.
There was a mixture of results against Champlin Park with multiple large deficits to come back from.
Armstrong also trailed 19-4 in the first half before senior guard Joshua Ruedenberg and Inniger hit back-to-back 3-pointers with a Rebels’ basket in between to cut the deficit to 21-10. Inniger, who had a team-high 22 points, followed with another shot from beyond the perimeter.
Larkins, who was second on the team with 14 points, later knocked down two free throws and added a layup to bring the deficit back to nine, 26-17.
Kuempel followed with a steal, and Inniger scored inside on a pass by Kuempel. Kuempel knocked another pass away that led to a Champlin Park turnover, and Larkins scored to cut the deficit to 26-21.
Garner had a steal a little later, but the Falcons couldn’t get any closer in the half. The Rebels ended on a 7-0 run to lead 33-21 at halftime.
Ruedenberg and junior guard Peyton Newbern chipped in with nine and six points, respectively. Nwaokorie led Champlin Park with 18 points, and senior guards Josh Strong and Dylan Gichaba added 16 and 10 points, respectively.
“We were happy that we showed toughness and came back … although disappointed that we got that far behind in the first place,” Bryant said. “Hopefully, our guys learn that you can’t come out and not play as a team and not play with energy and expect to be in the game. You have to come out at the beginning tip and be ready to go.”
Armstrong 72, Coon Rapids 64
Armstrong was back in the win column Feb. 5 with a 72-64 win at Coon Rapids.
The Falcons and Cardinals had a high-scoring first half with Armstrong up 41-40 at halftime, but the defense stepped up a little in the second half with the Falcons outscoring Coon Rapids 31-24.
Larkins had 21 points, and Peyton Newbern had 16 points. Sophomore guard/forward Owen Skram had nine points, and senior guard Sam Stanslaski and Garner each added eight points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.