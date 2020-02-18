In his fifth season as a varsity wrestler for the Hopkins Royals, R.J. Chakolis has reached the 150-win mark.
His 150th win came Friday, Feb. 14, during a 46-32 loss to Minnetonka in the quarterfinals of the Section 6AAA Team Tournament at Minnetonka High.
“I began wrestling on varsity in seventh grade after winning challenge matches against two seniors,” said Chakolis, who is now in his junior year. “In eighth grade I won almost 30 matches and made it to the State Tournament for the first time.”
Two more trips to state followed in his freshman and sophomore years, and Chakolis had his best record as a sophomore, going 45-4 overall at 195 pounds.
At the beginning for the 2019-20 season, Chakolis faced his biggest challenge off the mat. He had played football at 230 pounds as Hopkins’ all-district inside linebacker.
He shed 35 pounds quickly and was ready to go for his first match of the wrestling season. Wrestlers sometimes refer to themselves as lean and mean, and he definitely fit that description.
The 150-win plateau is one that very few high school wrestlers achieve, and, of course, the 200 mark is even rarer. If he continues at his current pace, Chakolis could have 200 wins by the two-thirds mark in his senior season, depending on how far he goes in sectionals and state this year.
Chakolis is anxious for the Section 6AAA Individual Tournament this weekend at Edina High School. In the 195-pound weight class, he will have to win out in a field that includes two state-ranked competitors, Quinn Sell from Minnetonka and Bram Fitzsimonds from Waconia. Both are ranked ahead of Chakolis in The Guillotine Magazine state poll. However, Chakolis holds two wins over Sell this season.
“I try not to look at the rankings,” said Chakolis, who is ninth, just behind Sell (sixth) and Fitzsimonds (eighth).
Chakolis isn’t the only Hopkins wrestler with championship aspirations for the section tournament. Deonte Bryant will contend at 220 pounds and Demetrius Patton is one of the top entries at 160.
Bryant is Chakolis’ training partner and also his best friend.
“We always have great competition in practice,” Chakolis said.
Assuming Chakolis goes to state again this year, one of his goals to beat junior Joey Johnson from Shakopee, the top-ranked wrestler in the 195-pound class.
“We wrestled earlier this year and I lost to him 1-0,” Chakolis said.
Chakolis said he was proud of the way the Hopkins team competed with Minnetonka in the Section Team Tournament.
“We forfeited two weights,” he said. “So in the matches we wrestled, we lost by only two points.”
Section 6AAA
Team Tournament
Quarterfinals
Waconia 75, Mpls. Southwest 3
Chan/Chaska 42, Edina 33
Eden Prairie 58, Mpls. South 15
Minnetonka 46, Hopkins 32
Semifinals
Waconia 68, Chan/Chaska 8
Minnetonka 32, Eden Prairie 29
Finals
Waconia 52, Minnetonka 18
