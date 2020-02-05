North Wright County won four straight games to end a successful first regular season in the Lake Conference, finishing in third place with a record of 6-6 behind Edina and Eden Prairie.
A busy final week started with a win over Hopkins/St. Louis Park. This game was all RiverHawks, with Mackenzie Bourgerie scoring in the opening period (Sydney Lemke). Maddy Skelton (Kallie Christianson) scored twice (Sydney Petersen, Lilly Gillespie) in the second period and Bourgerie scored her second (Lemke, Chloe Finnerty).
Sydney Lemke tallied one in the third period to make the final score 5-0 (Bailey Hoffmann, Bourgerie). Anna LaRose saved all 12 shots she faced.
SARTELL/SAUK RAPIDS
The RiverHawks faced Sartell/Sauk Rapids and won 3-0. All goals came in the third period.
Sydney Lemke (Chloe Finnerty) scored on the power play. Sydney Petersen made it 2-0 (Lemke), and Lilly Gillespie scored to make the final score 3-0 (Blair Boutet).
Anna LaRose recorded a second straight shutout with 20 saves.
BUFFALO
On Senior Night, the RiverHawks put on a brilliant performance, shutting out Buffalo 6-0 at home.
Mackenzie Bourgerie got things started in the first period (Sydney Lemke). Sydney Lemke made it 2-0 after the first (Bourgerie, Bailey Hoffman).
Jenna Kyono (Sydney Petersen, Lilly Gillespie), Lilly Gillespie (Blair Boutet) and Lemke added goals in the second period to put the game out of reach. Gillespie added one more in the third.
Anna LaRose made 19 saves to earn a third straight shutout.
ROGERS
The RiverHawks beat section rival Rogers in a rescheduled game from earlier in the year on Monday night.
Chloe Finnerty (Sydney Lemke, Mackenzie Bourgerie) scored first, only for the Lady Royals to tie the score at 1-1. The score remained tied until the final seconds of the second period when Finnerty shot through everyone to score her second goal (Maddy Skelton).
Brinna Martin scored early in the third (Bourgerie) and her second goal was an absolute snipe to make it a 4-1 game (Skelton). Lilly Gillespie added one more in the period (Sydney Petersen).
Head coach Cailyn McCauley said that it was a strong finish to the regular season.
“It’s a new season for us starting tomorrow (Tuesday),” she said.
The RiverHawks did not yet know their opponent for the first round of the section tournament.
