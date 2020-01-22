Riverhawks beat Minnetonka 2-1

North Wright County ended up playing only one game due to weather, but they took home a victory in that game, defeating Minnetonka 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Minnetonka got the first goal of the game and generally dominated the opening period, outshooting the RiverHawks 15-4. However, the RiverHawks shook off the first period and Sydney Lemke (Mackenzie Bourgerie, Bailey Hoffmann) tied the game in the second period at 1-1.

The tightly contested game moved to the third period, and with just a few minutes left in regulation, Sydney Petersen (Maddy Skelton) scored the eventual game winner to make the final score 2-1; a big road win for the RiverHawks.

Anna LaRose made 37 saves in the victory. The RiverHawks played Wayzata on Tuesday night. They host Brainerd/Little Falls on Thursday and Edina on Saturday.

