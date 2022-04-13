School continues steady climb
Richfield High School, it was announced last week, continues to make significant gains in its graduation rate.
The Minnesota Department of Education released the 2021 graduation rates last week and in a letter home to students and parents, Superintendent Steve Unowsky said, “We are excited to share that we have made consistent gains in many areas and that Richfield High School’s four-year graduation rate exceeds the statewide graduation rate of 83.3% by 7.4 percentage points.”
The letter included highlights of the high school’s increasing improvement:
• 90.7% graduation rate for Richfield High School (up 9.8 percentage points since 2017)
• 72.3% graduation rate for the Richfield College Experience Program (up 57.3 percentage points since 2017)
“We are especially proud of the growth in the Richfield College Experience Program (RCEP),” Unowsky wrote in his letter. “This is an alternative program for high school students and often involves credit recovery. Not only has enrollment in this program grown over the last few years, but thanks to the efforts of the staff and leadership in the RCEP program, the graduation rate for students at RCEP has skyrocketed.”
Unowsky also praised the work of teachers and support staff. “The gains we have been steadily making are a direct result of the targeted, dedicated work by our teachers and support staff,” Unowsky stated in the letter. “We also made many systemic changes, such as increased diversity in our Advanced Placement (AP) courses and a greater variety of options for challenging coursework at the high school, thanks to student voice through ‘Reimagine Richfield’ and our strategic plan.”
Asked via email to expound on the specific programs and strategies that have directly impacted the rate increase, Principal Stacy Theien-Collins wrote, “One of the strategies we implemented to help support student success is W.I.N. time (W.I.N. stands for What I Need). It is held every Wednesday afternoon and it provides students with time in their weekly schedule to get added support in classes if they need it or, when they do not need it, it is a chance to pursue some extracurricular activities.”
In addition, Theien-Collins said that review of regular data a few years ago have helped staff identify students who may need additional support in their classes.
Unowsky said the impact on students and staff by COVID-19 also provided the opportunity for the school to begin offering more “credit recovery options” for students. These options were made available before and after school.
“We also partner with Park Nicollet through the Richfield Health Resource Center to offer free mental health support for students. These have both contributed to more students being successful in school and the increase in graduation rates,” Unowsky said.
He was also impressed by staff members’ extra effort in providing time and expertise for the benefit of the students.
“Teachers are a huge part of the equation. Teachers and staff offer extra time to students throughout their day, before school and after school. It is their overall dedication to the students that is the biggest component of our ongoing success,” Unowsky said in his emailed responses.
“During the past two years, we really started focusing on the whole student – not just academics,” said Theien-Collins. “We really prioritize social-emotional needs as well as academic, as both are critical for success in school and in life.”
As for the future, Unowsky said district administration and staff aren’t about to take their eyes off the prize. The “ultimate goal,” Unowsky said, is achieving a 100% graduation rate. It’s “the best way to support the future success of our students,” he stated. “We will not rest until every student is able to graduate and fully prepared to achieve their future dreams.”
