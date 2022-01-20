The city of Richfield is busy envisioning the future as part of a new strategic plan that is under development.
“Richfield has had a lot of success planning for its future over the past decades,” said City Manager Katie Rodriguez. “The previous planning processes helped usher in a more than $440 million redevelopment boom. But with so many needs across the various departments, a long-term plan should be created to ensure that we focus our resources on our greatest needs.”
The strategic plan aims to create a road map that will guide city leaders for the next 3-5 years. To illustrate the importance of that guidance, Police Chief Jay Henthorne uses the example of traffic safety.
“If through the strategic planning process we are hearing from residents that they are deeply concerned about a rash of traffic safety issues, such as impaired drivers, speeding or crashes, we are going to look at ways to enhance enforcement,” Henthorne said. “At both the Richfield Police Department, and citywide, we want to offer the highest quality services possible. This planning process will allow us to do that both efficiently and effectively.”
“On top of setting long-term and short-term goals for the city, the strategic plan also identifies environmental pressures facing the organization and the city’s residents,” Management Analyst Chris Swanson said. “When all is said and done, we should have a clear picture of what the community wants for the future and steps we can take to get there.”
City staff has already started working on the organization’s internal environmental scan and profile, which is the first step in the strategic planning process. At the same time, staff is launching an extensive engagement campaign to obtain feedback from residents, businesses, schools and other city organizations.
Once the internal data collection and conversations are paired with the public engagement process, a preliminary and final report will be presented, reviewed and adopted by the city council as part of the 2023 budget process.
Much like the Comprehensive Plan, which guides Richfield’s redevelopment efforts, the strategic plan brings residents together to create a collective vision for the services the city offers.
“Once a strategic plan is in place it allows for everyone – residents, staff, elected officials and other city partners – to push together to achieve a collective goal,” Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said. “But, to ensure that we create a plan that meets the needs of our city, we need as much community participation in the process as possible.”
- Edited press release courtesy of the Richfield Communications Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.