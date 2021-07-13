To meet deadlines, council authorizes mayor and city manager to finalize contract
At a special meeting of the Richfield City Council July 6, councilmembers approved the construction bid for the Highway 77 underpass project, authorized the mayor and city manager to award the construction contract for the project and authorized the city manager to make contract changes of up to $175,000 without council approval.
Joe Powers, a city engineer, said, “The reason for the special council meeting is that there are many approvals that have to go through the MnDOT process for federal funding before the contract can be awarded.”
To meet construction start deadlines which had been set for July 21, the city would risk starting the project late if they waited for action at a regular council meeting, Powers said.
“What we’re asking the council to do this morning is approve an authorization for the city manager and mayor to award the contract immediately once all the approvals have worked their way through the MnDOT process,” he explained.
“We’d rather not be the entity that caused a late start to this really momentous project,” he added.
The project will connect 77th Street east and west of Highway 77 with an underpass to accommodate access along the Interstate 494 corridor. It also eliminates a gap in the road network in and around the I-494 corridor through Richfield and Bloomington.
Bids on the project were accepted until June 17, and four were received, ranging from $22,260,864 to $23,910,658.
The project was awarded to C.S. McCrossan Construction, Inc., which had the low bid.
According to staff reports, the construction is estimated to cost $23,300,000 ($22.26 million plus a contingency) and will be paid for primarily by the following sources:
• Federal: $5,350,000
• State bonding: $11,690,000
• MnDOT: $4,000,000
• MSA: $2,400,000 (includes the contingency)
• Local funds: $170,000 for utility replacement
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.