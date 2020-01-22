of Isle, Minnesota, passed away on January 14, 2020 at the Aitkin Health Services Nursing Home. He was 77 years old. Richard was born in Winona, Minnesota to Roman and Sarah Wozney. He graduated from Wayzata High School and in 1976 moved to Fridley, Minnesota and married Judy Wakefield. In 1995 they moved to Isle, Minnesota. Richard was a member of both the Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers Unions. He was also a member of the Local Union 1, ELKS Club and NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and a good game of cribbage. Dick loved the freedom of the outdoors and drinking a few beers with his friends. Dick was also an avid marksman. He is preceded in death by his wife Judith, and parents Roman and Sarah. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Dube-Wozney, grandchildren; Shane Wozney and Sky Dube, brother, Randy (Deb) Wozney and sister Sandra (Joe) Schieber. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Muni in Isle on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00-4:00.
