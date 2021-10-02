Four bands took to the stage on an early fall afternoon at the Washington County Fairground on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The ‘Field of Bands’ concert was held in remembrance of former Lakeland Shores Mayor Randy Kopesky.
The first “Field of Bands” concert was held in 2019 a few months before Randy Kopesky was killed. The former Lakeland Shores mayor was killed when he was struck by a motorist on highway 94 in 2019.
Randy Kopesky’s widow Regina Kopesky said the returning event was a bittersweet memorial to her husband.
“It’s great, it’s great,” she said. “It’s an emotional day for me. My husband loved to help. He did a lot for the community. This event is great; I know he’s up there watching.”
Almost Cooper, an animated Alice Cooper cover band, Wayard Boyz Klub, country rocker Anderson Daniels and the funk band Westside all rocked an outdoor stage at the venue.
Regina said organizing concerts and taking charge was one great quality she remembers of her husband. He was a key player in creating the Lucy Winton Bell fields built in Lakeland in 1994.
Randy, with help from his wife, started the yellow ribbon community called the Yellow Ribbon Alliance Lower St. Croix Valley in 2011. The Yellow Ribbon Alliance Lower St. Croix Valley comprises five communities bordering the St. Croix River in Washington County, MN. The communities are Lakeland, Lakeland Shores, Lake St. Croix Beach, St. Mary’s Point and Afton.
Yellow Ribbon communities help service members who were deployed transition back to civilian life.
“(Randy) came home one day and said ‘guess what we’re going to do?’ And I said what?” Regina recalled. “(He said) ‘we’re going to start a yellow ribbon community.”
After assuring his wife that he was serious, John told Regina that she would be part of the program and would not be excused from any of the meetings.
“So you and I are sitting down at our kitchen table and we’re doing this?” she said recalling the conversation. “And he goes ‘yup.’”
The next month, the couple had another volunteer joining them.
“He kept planning meetings, and he’d get more people to come and join our organization,” Regina said.
Randy didn’t serve in the military himself, but his father was in the Marines and his brother served in Vietnam. Regina has two brothers and a brother-in-law in the service.
“It’s the right thing to do to help our vets,” Regina said. “We wouldn’t be where we are without supporting our vets.”
The idea for a concert came about when one of the Yellow Ribbon Alliance Lower St. Croix Valley volunteers thought it’d be fun to organize a special event to raise money.
“The first year we had 250 people out here,” Regina said. “We were pretty disappointed in that, but it was a start.”
There was a second concert planned in 2020, which was cancelled because of COVID.
“We’re back at it this year, by gosh,” Regina said.
The group sold more than 500 tickets this year.
“There’s a lot going on in the valley, but we did a lot of advertising,” Regina said. “We did a lot of posters.”
The organization was able to get plenty of sponsorships to help foot their bills. The event will raise funds for a family the Clark family in Lakeland.
The Clark family has a 5-year-old boy who was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was 18-months old. The boy’s mom serves with the Air Force Reserves.
Members from the yellow ribbon community bring the family meals on a weekly basis, give them gift cards and Christmas presents as well.
Yellow Ribbons members help other veterans by taking them to VA appointments and have rented dumpsters to help them with garbage removal.
“Just whatever they need, we try to financially help them,” Regina said.
Regina gave credit to all to volunteers who helped organize the event, and the yellow ribbon community needs more volunteers, she said.
Yellow Ribbon member John Tetzloff organized the musicians for “Field of Bands,” garnered sponsors and said that they “advertised like crazy, you never think you can do enough.”
Veterans sacrifice a lot, he said, and the concert is one way to show respect for their sacrifices.
“I think everybody today is really appreciative,” Tetzloff said. “We want to help the people who come and really need the help.”
WWII and Korean War veterans came home, and went straight back to work. The Yellow Ribbon Community can help veterans smooth that transition.
“All three of us (referring to a Gazette reporter, Regina, and himself) are sitting here because of them,” Tetzloff said. “We could be speaking in every language if it wasn’t for them.”
