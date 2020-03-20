This is not going to end well.
Never underestimate the madness of crowds. When this state and nation begin climbing out of the wreckage caused by the coronavirus and our leaders’ response to it, we will be looking at a different world. One thing that won’t change, however, is that the shoulda, woulda, coulda crowd will turn out in full force, identifying the bogeymen to blame.
Will they take down President Trump? Governor Walz? Globalists who don’t believe in borders? Government-run health care? Public health officials? China? North Korea? It’s anybody’s guess today.
It’s important, however, to look at why the response has been as it is. Begin with the math. Harvard University epidemiology professor Marc Lipsitch estimates that in the coming year, 40% to 70% of the world’s population will contract the COVID-19 virus. Minnesota alone has about 5.7 million people.
Last week, I noted a Chinese study found that 81% of COVID-19 cases were considered “mild,” and may not even require a visit to a physician. Another 14% were considered to be “severe” cases, defined as cases with difficult or labored breathing and decreased blood oxygen levels. All of those mild and severe cases survived. The remaining 5% of cases were considered “critical,” and about half of that last group died.
That means if 40% of Minnesotans contract the disease, 2.28 million will get it. If 81% of those have mild or no symptoms, that means 433,200 Minnesotans will be “severe” or “critical” and in need of medical care during the next year.
The mild 81% will get over the disease in two weeks. The “severe” and “critical” cases will mostly survive and recover within six weeks. However, in any given six-week period, that means about 50,000 Minnesotans will be accessing the health care system just for COVID-19.
And just because we have a coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean that people will stop having accidents, heart attacks, strokes or coming down with all the other maladies known to humans.
Perhaps the best thing that can be said for the current discomfort is that it will, at least temporarily, strengthen the bonds of communities and families.
About 58% of Minnesotans live in the Twin Cities metro area. That means about 29,000 Minnesotans will need COVID-19 care there at any given moment and about 21,000 will need such care outstate. That’s 262 extra patients per outstate county. The median population of a county outside the seven-county metro area is about 20,000, so adjust that extra 262 up or down for your county.
This is a rough estimate at best, but I tried to be conservative. Regardless, the number is large enough to explain the draconian measures government leaders are taking.
Nevertheless, the damage being done to the economy can only be measured in the trillions of dollars. The stock market has basically been overvalued for 10 years and was overdue for a correction. It kept going up because it was seemingly the last safe haven worldwide.
The correction has turned into a rout, assisted by the government mandating the closing of restaurants and bars as well as gyms, libraries and schools. Taking away Americans’ freedom of movement has never been attempted on this scale. The most frightening aspect is that our leaders do not know when it will end. In a few weeks, I believe people will increasingly begin ignoring the curtailment of public interactions regardless of what the government says. The question will quickly become for some people, “Is the economic pain worth it?”
The response may be, “How do you put a price on human life?” The reality is that we do it all the time. We go to court in wrongful death suits to estimate such value. We have heart-lung machines in most hospitals designed to keep people “alive” even when they are brain dead. Our insurers or our personal wealth determine when that plug gets pulled.
Instead of statewide mandates, would it not be acceptable to do it on a county-by-county basis in order to do as little economic damage as possible? At this writing, only 13 of the 87 counties in the state have even one case. None of the 34 counties north of Benton County have any. Undoubtedly, the virus will eventually spread to many of those counties, but it may make sense to confine the restrictions to the counties where the disease is actively present and to encourage outsiders to avoid them.
The hoarding of food and toilet paper shows how little confidence many Americans have in government to get this right. It’s said there has been another spike in gun sales, although who is making those purchases is anyone’s guess. Conservatives buy guns every time the politicians even think about more gun restrictions. This is different.
Restricting freedom of movement, thereby putting tens of thousands of Minnesotans out of work, cannot go on for many weeks or months. In a year or two, we will have a vaccine, but by then so many Minnesotans may be starving, no one will care. As the hoarders are showing, social order will have broken down.
I wish I could be more optimistic, but our government leaders need to rethink their approach to this crisis.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
