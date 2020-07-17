Karen Wood doesn’t want Big Lake to change.
Forty-two years ago the self-proclaimed “farm girl from South Dakota” and her husband bought three acres of a potato field, built a new home, and raised a family. That was 1978.
“I get up every morning and hear the neighbor’s chickens. I don’t want to lose that,” Wood says.
Wood is one of many Big Lake residents who opposes plans by St.Paul-based CommonBond Communities to build an affordable housing community on the eastern edge of Big Lake on the northwest corner of Marketplace Drive and 168th Street.
Karen Wood, who lives right up the street from the two proposed 60-unit apartment buildings, says she didn’t move to Big Lake years ago to me in a metropolis. She didn’t move to Big Lake with the idea of living in what she calls a suburb of Minneapolis.
CommonBond has submitted a concept plan for the project that has been reviewed by both the Big Lake Planning Commission an the Big Lake City Council. The City Council has also unanimously approved issuing a letter in support of CommonBond’s application for a tax credit with Minnesota Housing.
In May, almost 15 residents spoke before the planning commission in opposition of the project.
On Wednesday, July 8, more than 20 people stood before the City Council during its open forum to voice their opposition. Karen Wood was among those speakers.
The first of the speakers was Terri Dickinson, who has been part of a city planning task force. Dickinson said Big Lake is a community of starter homes that needs larger homes on big lots with large driveways so the community doesn’t lose its residents as they graduate to their next homes. What the community doesn’t need is low-income housing, something she says that as a member of the planning task force, planners attempted task force members into supporting.
Cam Haberger said he opposes adding more high-density housing in Big Lake, and further opposes converting land zoned for commercial purposes, such as the CommonBond site, into land zoned for high-density housing. He said he also opposes the issuing of variances developers received to allow for their developments.
Scott Creighton said the CommonBond development seem suited for a small town and sees it as a development that will result in an increase taxes and an increase in crime.
“We need housing that will benefit the city, not be a detriment to the city,” he added.
“This will change this town even more,” Creighton said.
Justin Higgins was brief but to the point as he addressed the City Council.
“I’m against this. If we’re going to put in houses, they should be at least $500,000 homes,” Higgins said.
Dave Dickey addressed what he perceived as the social-economic aspects of the project.
Dickey said he has never seen a low-income housing project that didn’t bring with it an increase in crime.
“I didn’t move to here to live in a place like Northeast Minneapolis,” said the transplant from Alaska who moved to Big Lake eight years ago.
Nora Lewandowski believes that an increase in high-density housing will bring into Big Lake families with more children- and more children will create a need for more schools.
Lewandowski, who has lived in the area for 52 years, says she is concerned about the long-term costs of the project from the standpoint of a taxpayer.
“I don’t know what good it’s going to do for us,” she said.
Ralph Kiffmeyer added that having the CommonBond project 2.5 miles away from the nearest city service makes the project “totally inappropriate” for Big Lake.
Mayor Mike Wallen invited others at the meeting to voice their support or oppose of the project before closing the public forum.
There were 13 people who stepped to a microphone to say they oppose the CommonBond project. There was no one who offered the project their support.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
