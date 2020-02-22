At about 1115 Saturday, Hennepin County dispatch received a report of a possible airplane down in the area of the Crow Hassan Park Reserve in northwestern Hennepin County. Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Three Rivers Park District Public Safety Personnel, Rogers Police and Fire, North Memorial EMS and an aviation unit from the Minnesota State Patrol responded.
Upon reaching the scene in a remote area of the reserve, responders found a small single-engine aircraft with one occupant who was deceased. HCSO and other personnel will continue to maintain a perimeter at the scene until federal investigators arrive.
“Our deepest sympathy goes to the friends and family of the deceased,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said, “we will continue to work with federal and local investigators to gather additional information.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.