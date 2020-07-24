At a Wednesday, July 22 Big Lake City Council meeting, Rose Johnson was proud of her involvement as a Big Lake City Council ember and the work she did with the city's economic development authority to bring financial relief to Big Lake business owners.
On Thursday morning, Johnson, according to media reports, was found deceased in her Big Lake home, allegedly the victim of a homicide at the hands of her 20-year-old son.
Big Lake Police responded to a 911 call at about 9:15 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, July 23. The caller, who the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says was the suspect's father, told police that his 20-year-old son had killed his mother. Law enforcement personnel responded to the home in the 1800 block of Golf Street and discovered the body of the deceased female.
Eric Jordahl, 20 of Big Lake, was arrested and booked into the Sherburne County Jail where he is being held on charges of first degree murder. Jordahl is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday, July 27.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office had not yet positively identified the victim, according to a statement from Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.
Rose Johnson was appointed to the Big Lake City Council in January 2019 to fill the vacancy of Mike Wallen, a city council member who became mayor when then-mayor Raeanne Danielowski joined the Sherburne County Board.
As a member of the Big Lake City Council, Johnson was a representative on the Big Lake Community Lake Association, the Big Lake Economic Development Authority, the city's road maintenance committee, and the personnel committee. Johnson also represented the city on the Big Lake School District's Community Education Advisory Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.