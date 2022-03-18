It now appears that four of the five seats on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners, and possibly the fifth, will be up for election this fall.
Two of them — District 2 and District 4 — are up for election because the normal four-year term is up. District 2 is currently represented by Raeanne Danielowski, of Big Lake, and the District 4 seat is now held by Felix Schmiesing, of Palmer Township.
Two other county commissioner seats — District 1 and District 3 — are also expected to be up for election in 2022 due to redistricting. Barb Burandt, of Elk River, currently represents District 1 and Tim Dolan, also of Elk River, represents District 3.
It’s possible that the District 5 seat will be up for election this fall as well because of redistricting. Lisa Fobbe currently represents District 5.
“Dependent on the options for commissioner districts that will be selected will indicate whether all five will run or just four as mentioned,” Sherburne County Auditor/Treasurer Diane Arnold told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 8.
Sherburne County is in the midst of redistricting — the process of drawing the lines of the county commissioner districts to account for population changes after the 2020 census.
The county is required to redistrict every 10 years after a new census is completed.
“This is done by either reestablishing existing county commissioner districts if they currently meet all the statutory requirements, or by drawing out new county commissioner districts to make them conform to the statutes,” Arnold said. “This is necessary to assure that the county’s population has as equal a representation as possible.”
Arnold said Sherburne County’s population now stands at 97,183. Divided by the five commissioner districts, that equals 19,437 as the optimal population per district.
The county has until April 26 to complete redistricting.
County commissioners discussed the matter on Tuesday and looked at several possible options for how the district lines could be redrawn.
The County Board will hold a public hearing at 9:15 a.m. April 5 to consider preliminary plans for redistricting. A copy of preliminary plans with attachments and supporting documentation is available at the county administrator’s office at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River, during regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information on redistricting, including map options that the County Board is considering, go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8awe6c.
