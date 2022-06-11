The Isanti Redbirds won three of the four contests it played last week and posted a third-place finish at the Sartell-St. Cloud tournament over the weekend.
The Redbirds opened the week by shellacking Rogers 12-0 on Wednesday, June 1, behind pitchers Brent Tholen, who allowed just three hits while fanning 10 in six strong innings, and Drew Talberg, who struck out two of the four batters he faced in a scoreless inning of work.
Offensively Isanti benefited from eight walks and four hit batsmen, with Blaze Hogie collecting two hits and two RBIs.
The Redbirds used a nine-run first-inning outburst to tame the Minneapolis Cobras on Saturday, June 4, in the opening round of the tournament. Wyatt Soderquist had a double and a triple while Jeff Bowman added a pair of singles to fuel a nine-hit attack.
Phil Bray allowed just five hits and one run while collecting 10 whiffs in five innings to earn the win.
Later that day, the Redbirds saw New Market break a 3-3 tie with a run in the fifth that resulted in a 4-3 loss. T.J. Wink was a hard-luck loser, giving up just seven hits and only two runs while striking out six.
In that game Isanti managed just four hits, one of which was a three-run homer by Blaze Hogie in the first that accounted for all of the team’s scoring.
The Redbirds rebounded to pound St. Stephens 15-6 in the third-place contest on Sunday, June 5, scoring five runs in the second and six more in the sixth to pull away. Ethan Smith had a double among his three hits, and four other Isanti batters had at least two hits.
The other area Town Ball teams were not as fortunate last week.
The Braham Snappers suffered a pair of lopsided losses, beginning with a 14-0 setback to Quamba on Friday, June 3. The Snappers were unable to collect a hit offensively, and a whopping seven errors meant only two of the 14 runs scored by Quamba were earned.
Things went only slightly better two days later, when Braham dropped a 12-0 decision to Mora. Sam Widman had three of the Snappers’ six hits, but six more errors made for a long day.
Starter Jesse Johnson did pitch well, giving up just seven hits and one run in five innings before Mora broke the game open with three runs in the sixth, two in the seven and six in the ninth.
The North Branch Nighthawks also lost twice last week, dropping a 6-4 decision at Princeton on Tuesday, May 31, before falling 2-0 to Anoka in a nonconference game on Sunday, June 5.
And the Rum River Bandits lost their only game last week, falling 4-1 at Hinckley on Saturday, June 4.
North Branch will return to action in a tournament at Belle Plaine on Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12. The Nighthawks will open against Le Sueur in the first round of the Tigertown Classic starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
A win would advance North Branch into a contest against either Breckenridge or Foley on Sunday at 11 a.m., while a loss would force the Nighthawks into the loser’s bracket, where it would face one of those two teams Saturday at 3 p.m.
Rum River will play at Isanti on Friday, June 10, with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.
Braham returns to action with a contest at Princeton on Friday, June 10, then will host Isanti at Braham on Sunday, June 12, starting at 5 p.m.
And the Redbirds have three games on the schedule this week. Besides the home contest against Rum River and the road game at Braham, Isanti played at Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, June 8, in a contest that was not completed at press time.
