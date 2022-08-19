CROCK POT CREAMED CORN
- 4 (15 oz.) cans whole kernel sweet corn (drained)
- 2 (8 oz.) containers whipped cream cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- 10 ounces queso fresco
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
- 2 teaspoons garlic salt (coarse ground with parsley)
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- Salt to taste
- Chopped parsley to garnish
In a crock pot slow cooker, combine corn, cream cheese, sour cream, queso fresco (crumble into small pieces), parmesan, garlic salt and white sugar. Stir to combine. Cook on high for two hours. Once cooked, stir and salt to taste and add chopped parsley, if desired.
GRILLED CORN ON THE COB
- 4 to 8 ears fresh corn
- Butter, sea salt, lemon or lime wedges, redpepper flakes, cilantro lime butter (recipe indirections) or ranch dressing (optional toppings)
Remove the corn husk and silks and preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Place the corn on the grill and cook, turning every 3 to 5 minutes, until all sides of the corn are cooked and light char marks form, about 15 minutes. Remove from the grill and serve with desired toppings. To make cilantro butter, mix 2 Tablespoons finely chopped cilantro with a 1/4 teaspoon lime zest and 1/2 teaspoon sea salt in a small bowl. Mash in 1/4 cup of softened unsalted butter until well combined. Roll into a log, wrap in parchment paper and chill until firm.
VEGAN POTATO SALAD
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 1/2 teaspoons sea salt, divided
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 pounds very small yellow potatoes
- 12 ounces fresh green beans, trimmed and halved
- Kernels from 1 ear fresh corn, about 3/4 cup
- 1/2 cup (heaping) thinly sliced red onion
- 3 Tablespoons vegan sour cream
- 3 Tablespoons chopped chives
- Red pepper flakes
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, mustard, 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt and several grinds of pepper. Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water by about 1 inch. Stir in the remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, until fork-tender, 10 to 14 minutes. Drain the potatoes, pat dry and cut any larger potatoes in half. Add the potatoes to the bowl with the dressing and toss to coat. Refill the pot with water, bring it to a boil and set a bowl of ice nearby. Drop the green beans into the boiling water and blanch for 2 minutes, drain and immediately immerse in the ice water to stop the cooking process. After 1 minute, drain and place on a kitchen towel to dry, then add them to the bowl with the potatoes along with the corn and onion and toss. Season to taste with more salt and pepper, if desired. Transfer to a platter. In a small bowl, mix the vegan sour cream with about 2 Tablespoons water and stir until it’s a drizzable consistency. Drizzle over the salad and sprinkle with the chives and red pepper flakes. Season to taste and serve.
CARAMELIZED CABBAGE RECIPE
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 head green cabbage halved, cored and thinly sliced
- 1 medium yellow onion, cut in half and thinly sliced
- 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt to taste
- 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes to taste
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg to taste
- 2 Tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley
Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a large nonstick or ceramic skillet or braiser pan with high sides (or a large saucepan). Add the sliced cabbage and onion. The skillet will be very full, but the cabbage will cook down quickly. Use tongs to toss with cabbage and onions with the olive oil. Once the mound of cabbage cooks down a bit and becomes more manageable, use a wooden spoon or wooden spatula to stir the cabbage as it cooks, scraping any browned bits off the bottom of the pan. After about 10 minutes, stir in the kosher salt and red pepper flakes. Continue to cook, stirring frequently and scraping browned bits off the bottom, until the vegetables are golden brown, about 20 minutes total. Add the garlic and nutmeg. Cook for 1 minute. Stir in the parsley and serve.
QUICK MANGO PUDDING
- 1 large ripe mango
- 6 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 2 Tablespoons thick cream
- 3 passion fruits
Peel and dice a large ripe mango; whizz to a puree in a food processor. Add 6 scoops of vanilla ice cream and 2 Tablespoons thick cream and whizz again. Spoon into bowls and scoop 1/2 passion fruit over each. Makes 6 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to sheila.bergren@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.