CROCK POT CREAMED CORN

  • 4 (15 oz.) cans whole kernel sweet corn (drained)
  • 2  (8 oz.) containers whipped cream cheese
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 10 ounces queso fresco
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
  • 2 teaspoons garlic salt (coarse ground with parsley)
  • 1/4 cup white sugar
  • Salt to taste    
  • Chopped parsley to garnish
