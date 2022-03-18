CRISPY RICE BAKE WITH SHRIMP AND PEAS
- 1/4 cup plus 2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest plus 2 teaspoons fresh juice (from 1 lemon), plus wedges for serving
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder, divided
- 3/4 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 onion)
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 1/2 cups uncooked arborio rice
- 1 (15 oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- 2 1/2 cups seafood or chicken stock, divided, plus more if needed
- 2/3 cup frozen sweet peas, thawed
- 1 pound peeled, deveined large raw tail-on shrimp
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Stir together mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Preheat oven to 350°. Heat 2 Tablespoons oil in a 10-inch cast iron skillet or shallow Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add remaining 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder, chili powder, turmeric, and 1 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add rice; cook, stirring occasionally, until toasted and beginning to turn golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomatoes and 1 1/2 cups stock. Spread rice in an even layer in skillet. Bake until all liquid is absorbed and some rice is crusted around edges of pan, about 20 minutes. Remove skillet from oven and add remaining 1 cup stock. Stir rice in center of skillet, leaving rice on perimeter stuck to edges. Return to oven. Bake until rice is mostly tender and continues to crisp around edges, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven. If rice is not yet mostly tender, add up to 1/2 cup more stock. Stirring only in center of skillet, stir in peas and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Nestle shrimp in rice; return to oven. Bake until shrimp are just cooked through and peas are bright green and tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drizzle with remaining oil and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with mayonnaise mixture and lemon wedges. Makes 6 servings.
MAPLE GRANOLA
- 3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1 cup dried unsweetened coconut chips
- 1 cup pecans or walnuts, coarsely chopped
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup packed light-brown sugar
- 1/4 cup sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon coarse salt
- 3/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1/2 cup golden raisins
Preheat oven to 300°. In a large bowl, mix together oats, coconut, nuts, syrup, oil, brown sugar, sesame seeds, salt and nutmeg. Spread granola in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake 40 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Add raisins and bake until granola is toasted, about 10 minutes more. Let cool completely. Store granola in an airtight containers for up to 2 weeks. Makes 7 cups.
SEARED RIB-EYE STEAK WITH SMASHED POTATOES
- 1 pound small potatoes, preferably in a mix of colors, scrubbed
- 2 Tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 sprigs thyme
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/2 scallion, trimmed and thinly sliced
- 1 (2-pound) bone-in-rib eye steak (about 2 inches thick), room temperature
- Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
Preheat oven to 425°. In a large pot, bring potatoes to a boil in generously salted water. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until fork-tender, about 8 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly. Brush a rimmed baking sheet with 1 Tablespoon oil. Lightly crush each potato on sheet with palm to 1/2-inch thickness. Brush with 1 Tablespoon oil. Season with salt and pepper, and scatter thyme on top. Roast, rotating sheet halfway through, until golden and crisp, about 25 minutes. Keep the oven on. Combine butter and scallion in a bowl. Season with salt. Heat a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet over medium-high for 2 minutes. Pat steak dry and rub with remaining teaspoon oil. Season generously with salt and pepper and place in hot pan. Cook until browned, about 5 minutes a side. Transfer skillet to oven. Roast alongside potatoes until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of steak reads 130° for medium-rare, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer steak to a platter, top with scallion butter and let rest 10 minutes before slicing. Serve sliced steak with smashed potatoes. Makes 2 servings.
ESPRESSO GRANITA
- 2 cups hot freshly brewed espresso
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon finely ground espresso beans (optional)
Prepare an ice-water bath. Put espresso and sugar into a medium glass bowl; stir until sugar has dissolved. Set in ice-water bath; stir until cooled. Transfer mixture to a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish; place in freezer. Chill until mixture begins to solidify, about 45 minutes. Remove from freezer; stir with a fork until mixture begins to break up. Freeze, scraping with fork every 30 minutes, until completely frozen and fine crystals form, about 2 hours total. Whisk cream in a chilled bowl until soft peaks form. Serve granita in glasses or bowls. dolloped with whipped cream and sprinkled with ground espresso, if desired.
