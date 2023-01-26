Reagan the dragon slayer has spunk

Inspired by his niece, state budget analyst tries children’s literature
A spunky little girl, a huge angry dragon and compelling prose and pictures for early readers may be a winning formula for first-time author Jim Carlson.
The Eagan resident wrote “Reagan Slays the Dragon,” which will be released Feb. 20 by Fox Pointe Publishing.
Carlson, a Minnesota state budget analyst who minored in English and likes to indulge his creative side, hopes Reagan’s story will inspire children to think big as they work through the challenges of growing up.
He was inspired by his niece, Reagan, a blonde-haired 6-year-old already blazing her own trails. She’s the daughter of his sister, Jackie Levendoski.
“She’s just a spunky, independent little girl and always kind of doing things her way,” said Carlson, 36, who is married with two small children of his own. “She’s got two older brothers and she’s kind of to the point where she likes to boss them around a little bit. She’s an independent spirit.”
Two winters ago the phrase “Reagan slays the dragon” popped into Carlson‘s head, and he jotted a draft of the story that day.
“There once was a brave young girl who dreamed of doing something big, but she was little,” the story opens. “In the mountain not too far away was a fire breathing dragon, and it was huge.”
Reagan comes to discover she can tame a horse for her journey, is strong enough to wield a heavy sword and is able to handle a bow and arrow.
Carlson chose a formula repeated on each page of the book, which is illustrated by Fox Pointe artist Kim Hanzo. Two sentences are followed by a declarative four-word sentence with a powerful verb or adjective.
“Angered, the dragon flew straight towards her,” reads one page. “Faster and faster, it plunged from the sky.
“Its claws were poised.”
“It seems that a lot of stories I enjoy reading with my kids have some sort of structure or repetition,” said Carlson, who has two children — 18-month-old Amelia and newborn Lincoln — with his wife, Heather. “I set that constraint for myself, and I think it turned out pretty nicely.”
In addition to his state job, Carlson has worked as a freelance writer, primarily for automotive websites. The car buff is also an orator who has tried to make people laugh through Toastmasters.
“I’ve participated in a few of the humorous speech competitions with varying degrees of success,” Carlson said. “I think the humor and stuff has always been a part of who I am. I’m not necessarily a comedian, but I like to infuse a little bit of sarcasm and humor where it’s appropriate.”
The serious stuff is being a state budget analyst. Carlson works in the Legislative Budget Office, which uses numbers from state agencies to develop “fiscal notes” — otherwise known as cost estimates — for pieces of proposed legislation. Carlson said he works primarily on environmental legislation and has done some work in agriculture and housing.
Before joining the LBO he spent 11 years with the Minnesota Department of Revenue, gaining experience in fiscal notes, tax policy and auditing.
This Jim Carlson is not to be confused with Jim Carlson, the state senator from Eagan.
“It’s always fun when election season comes up and I see my name plastered all over the city on election signs,” said the budget analyst. “I do get that question often, if there’s any relation or if I am the senator.”
More information on the author and his book is at www.foxpointepublishing.com/author-jim-carlson and www.foxpointepublishing.com/reagan-slays-a-dragon.
