One of the great traditions of the Hopkins Raspberry Festival is the Berrytown Men’s Slowpitch Softball Tournament at Central Park.
Hundreds of fans watched this year’s event Saturday, July 17, and by the time it was over, a few minutes after the 6 o’clock church bells rang in downtown Hopkins, Reliable Strength was crowned the champion.
The tendency for teams in this grueling one-day, double-elimination tourney is to load their rosters with all-star talent. Reliable Strength did that by combining players from several different rec leagues in the western suburbs. J.R. Haines organized Reliable Strength.
After losing to One Left in the third round of the tournament, Reliable Strength battled back to win five in a row and beat One Left twice in the finals, 12-11 and 14-4.
“We battled through some adversity,” Haines said. “There are some good teams here.”
Haines talked about how he formed the Reliable Strength team: “We picked up some players from my Edina Monday night team and a few from my Eden Prairie Tuesday night team and then added some other buddies.”
“We are kind of a hodgepodge of players from different teams,” outfielder Sean Bros said. “And this is the first time all of us played together.”
Bros hit a two-run single to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the second championship game by the 10-run rule.
“I got my pitch and was able to put it into right field,” he said.
Haines took care of the pitching for the Raspberry champs, and he got a big boost from his middle infielders - Mike Lee and the Couillard brothers Ryan and Joe - along with third baseman John Kuntz.
In the second championship game, it was Lee’s hitting that carried a day. He had two doubles, a single and a walk.
The final game featured a nine-run second inning by Reliable Strength. One Left tried to catch up with a power-packed lineup that featured Travis Bellue, Ryan Bilovesky, Noah Kasper, Sam Nelson and Tyler Patterson. But Reliable Strength’s fast outfield stole hits with running catches on balls hit short and balls hit long.
Even though the championship series was hotly contested, good sportsmanship was apparent during the final handshake line. The Raspberry Festival tourney was well-played, well-officiated and most of all, a lot of fun for the players and the fans.
