There are some who describe me as restless. Not so. It’s just that I love action. I’m always on the move. You’d be surprised. Most are. My eyesight is terrible, of course. But I have never let that slow me down. I feel my way. And if something takes me by surprise? Well, I have ways of getting around danger. Let’s put it that way.
Oh. I forgot to introduce myself. The name’s Raspberry. Not my birth name, of course, but it suits me. I want to tell you about my last apartment. Not as roomy as the place before that, but nicely decorated. There was only one other tenant. This was worlds apart from my old digs. In that place there were, let’s see … 15, 20 others? It was hard to keep track, and I kept to myself mostly.
However, in my new place, I figured I’d have to put in some effort with the other guy. I mean, it would be pretty awkward to ignore him, being just the two of us. So, I’d smile when he’d pass by. But all l can really see is his dark fuzzy frame silhouetted against the surrounding light, so it’s hard to gauge his reaction. I have no idea if he smiles back, scowls, or is entirely expressionless. I’d hear a small gurgle coming from his blurry darkness, but was it friendish or fiendish, foe-ish or chumish? Who could tell? But I kept up the cheery grinning and hoped for the best.
I didn’t see much of him at first. Gradually, though, I’d see his shape more often and from time to time he seemed to be edging closer. Like he was getting up the courage to have a nice chat.
No, nope, nah. He came at me. I was like: Really? I cannot believe this. I thought maybe this was a one-off. You know, how some guys have to act all tough and dominant? And his hazy aspect is kinda small, and I’m a bit beefy, so I’m thinking: Maybe a little guy complex? You know the type—they act all hard … until they process whatever it is they are processing or burn themselves out. Then, they eventually chill out when they realize you’re cool? Well, not this guy. He keeps it up. And I’m fast, for my type, but of course he’s much faster. I cannot get into defensive position fast enough. Turns out his name is Curiosity. But I’ll always think of him as Napoleon.
I’m all:
Man, you may think I’m a slow-mo
But your attitude’s wack, bro
You are all agro
While I am a Zen-pro.
Our vibe is all wack, yo
So this friendship is no-go.
Next time I saw the landlord, I gave her a knowing look. She got me. Soon after, I settled into my new digs. Again. Single family dwelling this time. It’s nice. Contemporary/modern with curved walls. Even smaller than my last place, but I have it to myself.
It’s been 21 days since I last wrote, but I’ve been busy. I’m gonna be a papa! That’s right, I laid my clutch last night. Man, I had been carrying that sperm around for forever, but you know, with two apartment changes back-to-back, I had to be sure I was in my forever home. Or, at least, my more-than-a-week home. Anyway, I’m content and have been eating well, so I figured it was a good a time as any. God, I’m excited. Oh, wait. Yeah, you’re probably wondering. Yes, I was born female, thus the eggs. And we are not hermaphroditic. At least, it’s extremely rare, just like your species. But I’ve always been a bit butch, and I’ve always felt like I am a boy. I’ve just never been very “girly,” whatever that means. I mean, really, aren’t we all evolved enough to be over that stuff? Anyway, I guess I’ve never been the frilly lipstick wearing kind of gal/guy. Not that we have lipstick, of course. And even if we did, it would just smudge all over whatever we were eating. Don’t judge. If you had to press your face flat against your food to eat, I don’t fancy you’d do much better. So, I’d say I am fluid, both in spirit and locomotion. I glide like a gazelle on ice.
Anyhow—a family! I can’t wait! How many will hatch? What colors will they be? Silky noir like myself, or crisp golden delicious like their sperm donor? I’m counting the days!
That’s all for now.
Yours for real and for true,
Raspberry, Action Snail of Mystery
Brett Garry is a writer and enjoys fashion design, puppetry, dance, taiko drumming, crafts, and gardening. She shares her home in Chicago with the supplies needed to pursue these interests, and in the space left over has managed to squeeze in a husband, a son and beloved pet snail, Raspberry. She also has a charming sister in Minneapolis she does not call often enough.
