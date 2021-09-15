The Forest Lake girls swim team dropped a 100-86 decision at Roseville on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Sophomores Bella Pope and Grace Chatwin were both double winners for the Rangers. Pope won the 200 free with a time of 2:11.54 and also took first in the 100 fly with a 1:04.74; Chatwin won the 50 free with a 27.11 clocking and her time of 1:05.45 won the 100 back.
Sophomores Delaney Nickles and Brooke Dubuque swept the top two spots in the diving, with Nickles winning with a 206.85 score. Junior Lauren Eddy won the 100 breast with a time of 1:15.71.
The other winner for Forest Lake was the 200 medley relay of Chatwin, freshman Grace True, Pope and junior Haley Bent, who took first with a 2:00.77 clocking.
The Rangers will return to action with a contest at East Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 9. Two days later Forest Lake will compete at the Kennedy Invitational, which will be held at Northdale Middle School pool in Coon Rapids.
