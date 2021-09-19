Last week was a tough week for the Forest Lake girls soccer team, as the Rangers lost three matches in five days.
The first loss was the most disappointing, a 2-1 home setback to North Branch on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Junior Natalie Daniels scored early in the first half for the Rangers, but the Vikings responded with two goals late in the period and held on for the win.
Junior Brianna Thompson finished with 18 saves for Forest Lake in that contest.
Two days later the Rangers lost at home to Cretin-Derham Hall 8-0 despite 15 saves by Thompson and 13 saves by Elizabeth Grams.
Forest Lake then lost to Chisago Lakes 5-0 on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Rangers trailed just 1-0 after the first half, and Thompson finished with two saves while Grams had eight.
Forest Lake began this week with Suburban East Conference games against Mounds View on Monday, Sept. 13, followed by East Ridge two days later that were not finished at press time.
