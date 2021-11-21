Ramsey’s proposed Trott Brook Crossing project is being delayed for a while longer.
After a lengthy public hearing, the Ramsey City Council tabled a preliminary plat for the proposed housing development and ordered a new traffic study. Residents asked for a new study, citing the previous one wasn’t an accurate reflection of traffic patterns in the area.
On Nov. 9 the council denied the developer’s rezoning request and extended the time frame to consider the preliminary plat by 60 days, to Jan. 11, contingent on the results of a new traffic study, not to exceed a cost of $15,000. The traffic study was approved 5-1, with Mayor Mark Kuzma dissenting. The extension was approved 4-2, with Kuzma and Council Member Chris Riley dissenting.
Trott Brook Crossing, as proposed, would be 270 single-family homes on about 200 acres of land west of Nowthen Boulevard, east of Variolite Street and north of Trott Brook. The development would include a public park to the northeast of the property, with historic farm buildings to be deeded to the city for the park.
“This is one of the larger subdivisions we’ve seen in recent times,” Community Development Director Chloe McGuire Brigl said.
The developer previously requested 343 homes on the property, but that was denied due to the lots not being 80 feet wide, McGuire Brigl said.
The southwest parcel of the property is currently zoned for rural residential, while the rest of the property is zoned for low-density residential. The developer requested this area be rezoned to match the rest of the property, but the request was ultimately denied.
At previous public hearings, residents were generally unsupportive of the project because the subdivision doesn’t stay true to the area’s rural character, McGuire Brigl said.
The initial traffic study was conducted the week of July 25, which some residents said was a poor time to conduct the study, because people were working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and school was out of session.
Swing Traffic Solutions studied three intersections of Variolite Street and four intersections of Nowthen Boulevard to figure out which features affect roadway capacity, like traffic control, speed limits, sight distances and turn lanes.
The study found that by 2046, the development would create 2,593 new daily vehicle trips in the area. During peak hours, that’s 196 morning trips and 264 afternoon trips.
Council Member Chelsee Howell was concerned about residents’ complaints. She said she didn’t support the project, but if the rest of the council did she wanted to ensure residents’ voices were heard.
“I want to see that we do our due diligence and justice by the residents as much as possible to try to keep those roads safe,” Howell said.
She recommended conducting another traffic study, this time on more neighboring intersections.
The city is not required to rely on the developer’s traffic study, City Attorney Frederic Knaak said. The city can order its own traffic study, on the city’s dime, and add the results of the new study as a contingency of the preliminary plat, come time for approval.
“If you find that [the new study is] more accurate or you have more confidence in it, you can certainly rely on that,” Knaak said.
City Engineer Bruce Westby said the 60-day extension would be a tight deadline to conduct a new traffic study.
“A lot of it is weather dependent on when they can get out there and start taking traffic counts and how the counts go,” Westby said. “But I think if they know that is our goal, I think they can build a schedule to meet that goal.”
Council Member Chris Riley said thinking the study could be completed in two months isn’t realistic and that the council needs to know it will be finished.
The extension could go beyond 60 days if the council reached an agreement with the applicant, Knaak said.
Mayor Mark Kuzma was against delaying the project for another traffic study, calling the move unnecessary.
Jeff Uecker, who lives near the proposed development, said he’d like to see a bigger buffer between the development and neighboring properties.
The properties in the area are larger than the quarter-acre proposed lots in Trott Brook Crossing. Uecker’s property alone is 10 acres. He said the proposed 40-foot buffer between the development and neighboring properties isn’t enough.
“Why wouldn’t there be some consideration to leaving bigger lots on the outside?” Uecker said.
Jake and Jon Packer, the current land owners, said the property has been in their family for over a century. Their family owned a lot of the neighboring land, as well, Jon Packer said.
“A lot of the residents who have came up and spoke, a lot of you guys live on Variolite, you live in Gold Eagle Estates; my family owned that land,” Jon Packer said. “None of you would live in Ramsey or on Variolite to complain about this project if we hadn’t sold the land to a developer, developed it and built your houses.”
Jake Packer said it’s time for them to sell their property, and that should be their right as the property owners.
Neighboring resident Brian Walker said he’s waited for one of the council members to stand up for residents.
“These people are frustrated,” Walker said.
He said the project doesn’t coincide with the area’s character.
“This development does not fit in any way, shape or form in rural Ramsey,” Walker said.
