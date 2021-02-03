To the Editor:
I was dismayed to read an editorial by celebrated head football coach Fruechte in the Argus this past week regarding the re-formation of a Diversity Club at CHS. I know that his query and tone struck a nerve with a lot of people, as evidenced by the amount of responses in today’s paper. This issue blew up all over Facebook, one of the few ways that I stay in touch with my peers and friends--especially during the pandemic. Therefore, I wrote some of my reactions down on my Facebook page, as many of us tend to do nowadays.
For me, the nerve that Coach Fruechte’s editorial struck was this: I wasn’t one of the celebrated, popular athlete (and let’s be honest--the culture of CHS values sports over everything else) students who had everything figured out during high school. I was a messy, experimental, rebellious, and questioning youth who didn’t feel like I necessarily fit in anywhere--and I had to learn to hone that “otherness” into a small shred of self-acceptance and love. IF I (and other students who didn’t feel compelled to partake in the sports culture) had had an active club of the kind that Madison Winjum and her fellow organizers have reinstated (and thank you, by the way, CHS school board), I can guarantee you that I would have been much better equipped to not only better navigate the halls of high school but also depart into adulthood as a more open-minded global citizen.
The nerve has been struck by Coach F. and his followers--all over my Facebook post, and that is okay. I opened myself up to that. But, as I originally posted, I still call into question the motives and reasons behind his editorial. This diversity club was not founded in order to anger or ostracize Christians! The majority of students who are founding the club likely practice/were raised into Christianity. But they want to experience more—more than CHS and the immediate community have been able to give. That is exactly why there is a need for this club.
We are not a static people—and the students who leave Caledonia will be better equipped to “break bread together” with other communities, in harmony, as a result of this club’s programming.
So, concerned members of Caledonia—please don’t presuppose that these youth are anti-Christian. If that is all you see, the problem is within your own heart.
Finally, I have heard through the grapevine (a concerned citizen who called the Caledonia school district) that the Superintendent is keen to receive letters on this issue. If you want to really do something to potentially enact systemic change while supporting these students—please re-summarize your opinions here:
I also challenge you, in love and solidarity, to write a letter of support to the Diversity Club, and pitch in some $$ toward their future programming, if able. I’m assuming their student leader Madison Winjum will be thrilled.
Rachel (Grippen) Storlie
Spring Grove , Minn.
