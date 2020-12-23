The Council approved the purchase two trucks for the public works department. The first is a new 2021 John Deere 624L front loader from RDO Equipment Co. at a cost of $203,086. The truck will be fitted with plow equipment costing $41,285. The Council also approved the purchase of a 2021 Mack AF Granite tandem axle truck from Nuss Truck & Equipment. It’s a hook-style dump/plow truck equipped with a dump body and plow equipment. Total cost was $277,768.
