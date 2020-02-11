Public invited to take survey for District 192 superintendent search

The Board of Education for Farmington Area Public Schools is interested in gaining a wide range of perspectives for consideration as the search for a new superintendent continues. You are invited to share your perspective through this brief online survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Search192
The Board of Education of Farmington Area Public Schools and district administration will be holding a public forum to seek input on desired attributes for the district’s new superintendent. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Large Lecture Hall at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Avenue, Farmington, MN 55024.
Farmington Area Public Schools is currently accepting applications. The deadline for applications is March 20, 2020. Once the application timeline has passed, all applicants will be evaluated and candidates that best fit the district’s identified attributes will be invited to interview with the Board and an advisory committee. Interviews are expected to take place in mid-April with a final selection to be completed by the end of April.
If you have any questions about the process or wish to provide input, please contact the Superintendent’s Office at 651-463-5013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.