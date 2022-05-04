Dakota County payments due May 16

Property taxes on Dakota County real estate for the first half of 2022 are due Monday, May 16.

According to state law, the county will assess a penalty for late payments. The penalty depends on the tax

amount, property classification and when the payment is made.

Penalties are listed on the back of property tax statements sent to residents earlier this year.

Property taxes can be paid online, by phone or by mail. Mailed payments must be postmarked by midnight May

16 to be considered timely.

Payments can also be made in person at the following locations from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.:

 Dakota County Administration Center, 1590 Highway 55, Hastings

 Dakota County Western Service Center service desk, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley

 Dakota County Northern Service Center service desk, 1 Mendota Road W., West St. Paul 

For more information, call 651-438-4576 or visit www.dakotacounty.us and search property taxes.

