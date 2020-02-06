Three projects are being scheduled for street improvements in Rogers this year: Hassan Hills, South Pointe and 147th Avenue.
The Rogers City Council Jan. 28 authorized the preparation of plans and specifications and accepted the proposed improvements to streets within the Hassan Hills development, as well as for improvements on 147th Avenue, to be prepared by WSB at a cost not to exceed $20,500.
The council also authorized preparation of plans and specifications and accepted the proposal for improvements for streets within the South Pointe neighborhood to be prepared by WSB at a cost not to exceed $18,800.
City Engineer Bret Weiss said the Rogers Pavement Management Program, funded by franchise fees, is now in its fifth year. “Each year we have been able to do more work than we thought we could do,” Weiss said.
“The neighborhoods of Hassan Hills and South Pointe, as well as 147th Avenue, are experiencing pavement deterioration that includes block cracking and alligator cracking,” Weiss said.
Hassan Hills an 147th Avenue are considered rural roadways, while South Pointe is classified an urban roadway, he said.
“Hassan Hills has a difficult level of deterioration,” Weiss said. “147th Avenue is in really poor shape. It’s been a challenge for a long time.”
Total cost of the projects is estimated at $1.156 million, including $390,500 for Hassan Hills, $228,400 for 147th Avenue, and $537,500 for South Pointe, according to Weiss.
He noted that pavement prices have risen steadily over the years, sometimes due to a lack of available labor.
The council is slated to approve plans and authorize advertising for bids Feb. 25. Bids are to be opened March 12, and the contract is scheduled to be awarded in April. Construction would begin in June and be completed by August.
Construction companies who are awarded the bids for street work are given flexibility, Weiss said. “We give them the number of days in which the work has to be completed, and tell them that once they start the work, they have to finish. They are able to plug the work in where it makes sense (in their schedule). Other cities don’t give them that flexibility. We get great bids.”
Feasibility report for the extension of Industrial Boulevard
The council also authorized preparation of a feasibility report for the extension of Industrial Boulevard, from Edgewater to CSAH 144, through the existing Hassan Sand and Gravel. The cost of the report is not to exceed $24,100.
A public hearing is set for Feb. 25.
“Residents have been using this for a long time as a short cut,” Weiss said.
A developer is interested in property on the north and east sides of the street, Weiss said. “Future development would need turn lanes and a finished street section,” he said. “Property owners and the developer would participate. If we got a road there it would spur development and be really positive for the city.”
During the past year, Weiss said, the city has received approval from Hennepin County for the design layout for turn lanes on CSAH 144, as well as approval and county funds to replace the culvert on CSAH 144.
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “This has been a long time coming. I’ll be glad when it’s finally done.”
