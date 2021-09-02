Princeton returns to school in-person Sept. 7. Students and staff will not be required to wear masks, nor get vaccinated — though both are encouraged.
“Our No. 1 goal is for our kids to be in-person, in school,” Superintendent Ben Barton said.
The district is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommend students and staff wear masks in the district. Princeton won’t require them, but will encourage families to make that decision for themselves.
That could change depending on the course of the pandemic. If infection rates rise high enough, the district could put in place additional restrictions, like mask wearing, to keep students in school as much as possible, according to Barton.
“If we need to add additional restrictions, if we are seeing a significant amount of local transmission of COVID-19 and we’re seeing evidence in our schools of spread and we’re seeing any kind of outbreaks, then we’ll have to do whatever is necessary to keep our kids in school and that includes the mask wearing,” Barton said.
The district is not requiring staff and faculty to get vaccinated, though it will provide them any opportunity to get vaccinated if they aren’t already, according to Barton.
“I think that the vast majority of our staff are vaccinated,” Barton said.
There also will be no incentives offered by the district for getting the vaccine, because that would undermine their individual choice, according to Barton.
“I think that people are going to get vaccinated based on their personal belief and what they think is important for them and their family and their profession,” Barton said.
Meanwhile families will play an important part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. It is important that families make sure not to send their children to school if they are sick, Barton said.
“The No. 1 thing that we need families to take serious is screening their child,” Barton said.
Anyone found with COVID-19 symptoms will be sent home and the district will perform contact tracing to warn anyone who may have been exposed to the virus, Barton said.
“A lot of this stuff is the same as it was even before the pandemic,” Barton said. “Before the pandemic if someone was symptomatic and sick, we’d asked them to stay home, and if they were sick in school, the nurses would ask the parents to come and get them.”
The district is continuing the enhanced cleaning procedures in the facility and has installed enhanced filtration in the HVAC systems, according to Barton. Princeton will encourage social distancing when possible, but Barton said it would not be possible to guarantee social distancing at all times.
Barton also emphasized that residents should focus on what’s happening locally, instead of what may be happening in Florida or other states. He pointed out that while some districts around the country have been in distance learning for over a year, but Princeton students were in school for most of that time, he said.
“Right here locally, people are trying really hard to do the right thing and make sure our kids are in school,” Barton said.
The district was recently approved to be a K-12 online provider, which would allow Princeton Schools to segue into a distance-learning environment if the district had to shutdown in-person learning due to the pandemic, according to Barton.
Teachers and building administration are expected to keep parents up-to-date with what is happening. Families also can look for the Tiger Times updates from Barton himself for information on if the district has to move to distance learning.
