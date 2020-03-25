When Gov. Tim Walz ordered all Minnesota schools closed for at least eight days, administration and faculty immediately went into planning mode on how to implement distance learning programs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beyond the offices, classrooms and hallways, another group of school employees were scrambling. When Walz said schools also were responsible for feeding the students during the closure, nutrition workers and cooks went to work, quickly proving there is much more to their duties than being a “lunch lady.”
Officials had less than 48 hours to figure out what they would serve, prepare the meals, then figure out how it would be distributed. The results were just another example of a community and school coming together during stressful times.
“School nutrition professionals are a rare and unique bunch. They are often one of the first employees in the buildings for the day, usually the lowest paid in the district and have a very physically demanding job,” said Deanna Cooley, Food Services director for Princeton Schools.
“With all that said, they have the biggest hearts, listen to countless stories from the students and go above and beyond every day to ensure every child has a meal to eat. Right now, we are all rising to the occasion.”
Nutrition workers quickly started constructing sandwiches, salads, breakfast items and even some treats for bag lunches. Both Princeton and Milaca school districts started distributing the meals in drive-up fashion in school parking lots on Wednesday, March 18 – the first day of the state-mandated closure.
Milaca schools, helped by a team of paraprofessionals, served about 125 students on Wednesday and 260 on Thursday with both breakfast and lunch. Parents and students started lining up only minutes after 11 a.m., which is when meals first became available.
The meals are available for all students in K-12 at no charge.
By Friday, the program had become hugely popular despite two days of adverse weather. The lines of cars and trucks in Princeton’s pickup location outside the high school was 5-10 deep just before noon.
In all, Cooley said her staff handed out 411 meals in a driving rain on Thursday and another 529 in Friday’s cold and windy conditions.
Families who could not to get to the schools to pick up meals made requests, and schools accommodated them through deliveries.
“These people are jumping in where needed, standing in cold weather for hours, bagging fruits and vegetables and doing it with a smile and willingness to do more,” Cooley said.
“The bottom line is we care deeply and miss seeing the kids in the buildings. It is nice to see them in the drive-up lines. I am so proud of how our staff has stepped up and within one day we figured it out and started feeding kids again.”
Changing constantly
Like most COVID-19-related issues, change has become the new normal, often with little notice.
The Milaca district on Monday began delivering meals to regular bus stop locations. The meals are being delivered about five hours after the scheduled bus pickup and includes lunch that day and breakfast for the following day.
Parents were sent emails to sign up for bus delivery through the school’s website, and drive-up service outside the cafeteria doors remains an option.
Milaca Food Service Director Mandy Zens said faculty and paraprofessionals helped with delivery, dropping off 1,312 lunches and breakfast on Monday while also having 300 curbside pick-up meals available.
“Each day more families are signing up to have meals delivered,” Zens said. “The delivered meals ensure that the children can still get them even if the parents aren’t home or are unable to drive to a central pick-up location.
"We have created an assembly line in the cafeteria to pack the meals, put them in boxes and get them to the buses. They are doing an amazing job.”
“The staff has been working so hard on this, and they’re seeing a bunch of smiling kids,” Milaca Superintendent Tim Truebenbach said. “I think they’re just excited to see the bus and give them a sense of normalcy.”
School bus delivery isn’t available in Princeton because the school does not meet the 50% or more threshold of students on free and reduced lunch.
However, the district has expanded beyond the drive-up service by offering seven satellite pick-up locations throughout the community. The remote sites are open from 11 a.m. to noon, and the high school location hours remain 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cooley said they are hoping the Minnesota Department of Education will waive the 50% free and reduced requirement.
“We are trying to accommodate as many families as we can,” Cooley said. “We want all students to have access to the meals. We know there is a need, and we appreciate everyone’s patience.
"I have heard some families say they do not want to utilize the program. They are afraid it will take away from families who need it. We encourage all families to participate.”
Another challenge the nutrition staff faces is mixing up the meals. Cooley said that is something they hope to address as the situation progresses.
“We know cold sandwiches can get boring. We may try to experiment with some hot entrees in the coming weeks. Right now we are just taking it one day at a time, one week at a time.”
Parents with questions are encouraged to check the website of their respective district as both have been updated with extensive COVID-19 information, including procedures for medication pickup and child care locations.
“Our community has really pulled together,” Cooley said. “I have received so many emails, phone calls, social media messages reaching out to offer help.
"Everyone is so concerned about our children in this district and making sure they have adequate access to meals. Many families rely on the school lunch program. It could be some child’s only meals that day.”
“We had a full parking lot of staff on Monday helping out and delivering food,” Princeton Superintendent Ben Barton said. “We’re getting in a groove. There are still a lot of loose ends that need to be worked through. It’s an interesting time.
"The tricky thing is once we get all of our procedures fully planned out, by the time we get in a decent spot, everything changes. That’s just the way it is right now.”
