Columbia Heights, MN (55421)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Snow may mix in. High near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.