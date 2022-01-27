In other City Council news:

• The resignation of firefighter James Ahner was accepted by the council.

• A $200 donation earmarked for the fire department was accepted from John and Carol Hulett.

• A valve exerciser will be purchased for the wastewater treatment plant. The $4,095 piece will come from Ferguson Waterworks of Blaine.

• The fire department asked for authorization to hire five new firefighters. The department is at 37 firefighters with retirements coming up in 2023.

• The interview process for new police officers took place Jan. 11 and 13. There were 10 candidates.

• City staff anticipates an upcoming request at its Jan. 27 meeting for the use of tax abatement for a new residential development.

• Floors have been redone at the municipal liquor store, as has some deep cleaning and annual inventory work.

• There are two new employees joining the team at City Hall. Ed Yost has been hired as the city’s technology services manager. Heather Brooks will assume the role of community development manager.

